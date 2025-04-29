2027: PDP NWC meets today to consider governors’ recommendations

PDP flags

•As clash looms over claims to national secretary position by two persons

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- The National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will meet today to brainstorm on very serious issues affecting the party, especially on the recommendations made by governors elected on its platform in their last meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Though the meeting, held fortnightly, is a routine one, this is, however, coming against the backdrop of too many problems the party is currently contending with, with particular reference to its dumping by stakeholders and members to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The party has set as one of the meeting’s agenda how to stop subsequent movement, though the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, has said the leadership of the party had left all its problems, including defection, in the hands of God.

The meeting is also scheduled to discuss the critical recommendations made by the PDP Governors’ Forum, PDP-GF, including the nomination and ratification of a new national secretary and timelines for the party’s convention and NEC meeting.

Recall that the PDP-GF met recently in Ibadan, under the leadership of Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, where the governors resolved to resist merger talks with other opposition parties.

The governors gave the advice against speculations over a proposed coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

They also discussed the implementation of the Supreme Court’s ruling which affirmed that the deputy national secretary should act as the national secretary, pending the nomination of a substantive replacement from the South-East where the position is zoned to and its ratification by the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC.

The governors equally recommended that the NEC meeting be held on May 27, 2025, with the party’s elective convention tentatively scheduled for August 28–30 in Kano.

The PDP Governors Forum’s meeting in Ibadan resolved to call on the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, to act as national secretary until further notice, even as Senator Samuel Anyanwu insisted that the Supreme Court judgement of March 21 invalidated the two lower courts’ judgements to be used to displace him.

These recommendations, though may not be binding, will be expected to shape the direction the party will take in the coming months as it prepares for the next electoral cycle.

Confirming the meeting, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the NWC would discuss not only the governors’ suggestions but also other “critical issues germane to the party’s preparations for 2027.”

On today’s meeting, a source said: “The National Working Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today) to address a range of critical issues affecting the party. During the meeting, we will discuss the ongoing defections, the upcoming congresses, the forthcoming National Executive Committee meeting, and the National Elective Convention, as well as consider the recommendations put forward by the governors’ forum.’’

Ahead of the meeting, there is anxiety about a potential clash as two persons may turn up to claim the role of national secretary, following two conflicting letters from the party’s headquarters at Wadata Plaza on the position of acting national secretary, with two letters written by one person on a subject in less than twenty four hours.

Recall that the Supreme Court’s ruling on March 21 overturned Anyanwu’s removal, affirming that internal party disputes were not for judicial intervention and in response to the ruling on April 14, the PDP governors urged the South East zone to propose a nominee for the position and announced Koshoedo as acting national secretary.

According to a source, “the final decision on the matter of who becomes the acting national secretary is in the hands of the duo of Amb. Umar Damagum and National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.”

Meanwhile, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has vowed to attend today’s meeting, despite the stance of PDP Governors’ Forum.

Another issue that will come up at the meeting is the setting up of a caretaker committee as the acting national chairman had promised last week to take over Delta State structures, following the defection of governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, and several prominent leaders, including former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, from the PDP to the APC.

Though the NWC had said that the Tony Aziegbemi-led caretaker committee was in charge of Edo State chapter of the party, the matter and that of Bayelsa will come up for discussion.

In a statement issued recently by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, Edo State chapter of the PDP is under the leadership of Tony Aziegbemi-led caretaker committee.

In a statement, titled “PDP NWC Clarifies on Tony Aziegbemi-led Edo State Caretaker Committee,’’ the national publicity secretary urged party members, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security agencies, the media and the general public to disregard any contrary claim on the leadership of Edo State chapter of the PDP.

The statement read: “The attention of the National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been drawn to a misrepresentation in the public on the status of the leadership of Edo State chapter of our party.

“For emphasis and avoidance of doubt, the NWC states that the Edo State chapter of the PDP is under the leadership of Tony Aziegbemi-led caretaker committee.

“For clarity the NWC at its meeting of February 6, 2025, and pursuant to its powers under the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) constituted the Tony Aziegbemi-led caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the state for a period of 90 days, effective from February 6, 2025.

“Party members, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security agencies, the media and the general public should, therefore, disregard any contrary claim on the leadership of Edo State chapter of the PDP.

“The NWC commends the leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our party in Edo State for working harmoniously with the Tony Aziegbemi-led caretaker committee in ensuring the stability and continuing success of the PDP in the state.”