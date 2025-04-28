2027: Igbo traditional rulers pledge support for Tinubu’s re-election

…As Kalu Assures of More Development in South East

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Traditional rulers from across Igbo land in the South East have pledged to deliver at least 70 percent of the region’s votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Operating under the aegis of the Ndi Igbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Council, the monarchs, led by their chairman, His Royal Majesty Eze Nnamdi Oforegbu of Abia State, made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, in Umuahia, Abia State, over the weekend.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Eze Oforegbu said their visit was to express profound gratitude to President Tinubu for establishing the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which they believe will accelerate infrastructure development in the region.

The monarchs also commended Kalu for his legislative efforts, particularly his sponsorship of the bill that led to the creation of the SEDC. They offered royal blessings and prayers for his continued political growth.

“We are here to thank you. You’re doing more than we expected. We’ve never seen this kind of good work before,” Oforegbu said. “We are grateful to President Bola Tinubu for appointing our sons and brothers as the pioneer heads of the SEDC. As you promoted our brothers, God will also raise you above your imagination.

“We assure Mr. President of at least 70 percent of our votes in the next election. We see all you’re doing, and we are fully behind you.”

In his response, Deputy Speaker Kalu thanked the traditional rulers for their support and reaffirmed his belief that President Tinubu’s inclusive leadership and strategic appointments warrant the loyalty of the South East.

“The President is an example of loyalty and a rewarder of loyalty. If you give him a cup of water, even ten years later, he will remember and reward you,” Kalu said. “For eight years before him, the South East did not occupy any significant leadership position. Yet, President Tinubu gave us the Deputy Speakership, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Minister of Works—key roles vital to national development.”

Kalu further encouraged the monarchs to mobilize voters effectively, emphasizing that votes must be seen as an investment in the future rather than wasted opportunities.

He also assured the traditional rulers that the National Assembly is working toward giving them a constitutional role, recognizing their importance in fostering national unity, peace, and security.

“Traditional rulers are doing a lot for the peace and cohesion of our rural communities. The President holds traditional institutions in high regard, and we are committed to formally recognizing your contributions in the constitution,” Kalu added.