2027: CPC bloc expresses commitment to APC, Tinubu’s govt

President Bola Tinubu

Forum of Elected Members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) from the Seventh National Assembly has expressed commitment to All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The forum’s Chairman, Alhaji Basiru Baballe, stated this at the end of its meeting called to address critical matters concerning the legacy and representation of the defunct party on Wednesday in Abuja.

Baballe, while reacting to recent comments credited to Alhaji Abubakar Malami, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, said Malami had no authority to speak for the defunct party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Malami had, in a recent interview, questioned the credibility of the CPC bloc, led by Tanko Al-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa State.

Baballe recalled that CPC, which commanded the loyalty and support of more than 12 million Nigerians, particularly in the North during the 2011 general elections, was a formidable political movement.

NAN reports that the defunct CPC was one of the political parties that merged to form APC in February 2013, ahead of the 2015 general elections.

The forum’s chairman said that the party was built on the principles of progressive change, integrity and the aspirations of Nigerians.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals, groups and entities, who had no electoral value during the heyday of CPC, have falsely claimed to speak for or represent CPC.

“Purporting to act on behalf of its legacy and its millions of supporters, we categorically declare that no person, group of persons or entity has the authority to speak for or on behalf of the defunct CPC,” he said.

According to him, only the elected representatives of the party who were duly chosen by its supporters in 2011 can speak for the defunct party.

He stated that members of the forum and many more who stood for elections remained the only legitimate and authentic voice of the defunct CPC.

“We are the true custodians of the party’s legacy and the representatives of the 12 million Nigerians, predominantly in northern Nigeria who entrusted us with their mandate,” he said.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians, particularly supporters of CPC in the North and beyond, to disregard any unauthorised statements, actions, or representations made in the name of the defunct party.

Baballe reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to upholding the values of APC and ensuring that the voice of its supporters was not misrepresented or exploited.

He urged the media, civil society organisations and the general public to verify the authenticity of any claim related to the defunct CPC.

Baballe also enjoined the media to recognise only the elected members of the Seventh Assembly and Al-Makura, its leader, as the legitimate representatives of the defunct party’s legacy.

He added that though after the merger, the CPC had ceased to exist as a political party, its ideals, vision and the mandate of its supporters remained sacrosanct within APC.

He further stated that the values of the defunct party were as valid today as they were during the formation of APC.

Baballe emphasised that the forum recognised only Al-Makura, the only governor it had produced as its leader, saying it would work with him to ensure that the sacrifices put in place to build APC was not destroyed.

He said that the forum would join efforts to ensure that APC delivered on its campaign promises beyond expectations and the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians which were the factors that led to the merger of the then political parties.