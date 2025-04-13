2027: Borno APC passes vote of confidence on President Tinubu/ Shettima

From Left: Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Bola Tinubu.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The entire membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Borno state has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership style of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, and pledged its total loyalty ahead of the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

This was contained in a communique jointly signed by Honourable Bello Ayuba, APC Borno State Chairman and the Secretary, Barrister Mustapha Loskuri, on Sunday.

The critical stakeholders meeting was attended by the APC Deputy National Chairman North, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori; Senator representing Borno North and Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Tahir Monguno; Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume; Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan; members of House of Representatives, former governor, Senator Maina Ma’aji Lawan; former Nigerian Ambassador to China, Ambassador Baba Ahmed Jidda and former Nigerian Ambassador to Pakistan, Ambassador Dauda Danladi.

Others include the Speaker and members of the Borno State House of Assembly, former deputy governors and members of the national and state assemblies, the APC state chairman and other executive members of the party.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, Commissioners, Special Advisers, local government chairmen, other government appointees, and other APC stakeholders.

“The 10- Point Resolutions of the meeting are: 1. The Meeting expressed total and unalloyed loyalty and support to the Federal Government of Nigeria under the able leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. The Meeting also endorsed the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu Administration. The meeting wished Mr President and VP God’s guidance and protection and a successful tenure.

“2. The Meeting also commended the commitment of the Vice President, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, to the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The meeting called on Vice President Shettima to remain loyal to his Boss, Mr President, and continue to serve diligently to promote the laudable policies of Mr President. The meeting prayed for Mr President to retrain His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima as his VP for his second term.

“3. The Meeting expressed total confidence in the administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum CON, mni, FNSE, FNIAE, and charged the Governor not to be distracted in his noble campaign of recovering Borno from the shackles of insurgency, terrorism and criminality.

“4. The Meeting resolved that Borno State remains a progressive state under the APC and urged the people of Borno to remain committed to the progressive ideals that have served the people of Borno since independence. The meeting reaffirmed that the APC shall remain the indisputable platform for democratic politics in Borno State. It would be counterproductive to deviate from the principles and manifesto of the APC, and therefore, the party faithful should remain firmly faithful and resolute in promoting the APC governments at the state and federal levels.

“5. The Meeting resolved that Borno shall remain in APC with no Merger or change of political party.

“6. The meeting called on party faithful not to engage in actions that will dent the image of the APC. Since Nigeria’s independence, the progressive spirit that has influenced Borno politics should be sustained consciously and in unity and solidarity.

“7. The meeting called on APC leadership to strengthen party machinery and internal democracy so that the party can continue to wield power in Nigeria.

“8. The party called on faithful to discontinue the ongoing moves by some elements within the party to cause disunity in the ranks of the APC. The party in Borno State is not ready for any such moves in the meantime.

“9. The meeting called on the federal government, under the watch of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, to continue supporting programmes that promote development, security, and development in Borno State.

“10. The meeting appealed to Mr President to continue the oil exploration in the Northeast region especially at Kolmani and the shores of the Lake Kchad. In addition, the meeting further appealed to Mr president to invest in road infrastructure in the Northeast region to make it more secure and prosperous.”

Vanguard News