2027: Atiku’s coalition, PDP govs clash over fronting for Tinubu

ABUJA—THE decision of the governors, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to be part of the planned coalition did not go down well with the organisers as the anti-Tinubu coalition, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, accused the PDP governors of playing the spoiler for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The anti-Tinubu coalition also accused the PDP governors of usurping the powers of other organs of the PDP and killing the opposition.

This came on a day the former Vice President noted that the coalition of opposition forces, he is championing, would adopt any platform that ensures good governance in its bid to unseat the President in 2027.

Recall that the PDP Governors’ Forum, at its meeting on April 14, resolved that it would not be part of any coalition with opposition political parties, politicians and other groups.

Reacting to the PDP governors’ position, spokesman of the coalition, Salihu Moh. Lukman said the coalition is a viable option to not only defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, and President Tinubu but also to rescue Nigeria’s democracy from imminent collapse.

Lukman, in the statement, said: “For more than 10 years that the PDP had been out of power, Nigerians had waited for the party to dust itself up and provide the viable opposition that Nigeria needs. Instead, the party went into suspended animation until the rampaging Tinubu-led APC found a willing undertaker to finally put it to rest. The governors know that the virus that afflicts the PDP has no cure. They are only grandstanding. They know that Nigerians cannot accept this PDP as the alternative because it is clear to all discerning Nigerians that the ruling party has hijacked its soul.

“Nyesom Wike is the untouchable super minister in Asiwaju’s government not because of the sterling job he is doing in the FCT, but because he has done a great job of ensuring that the PDP is not able to present a presidential candidate to challenge Tinubu for power in 2027.

“However, with the growing coalition, that mandate has been adjusted in recent weeks. The new agenda is to revive the PDP to stand as a counterforce to the coalition and present a candidate that would split the vote in 2027. This PDP Governors’ Forum is wittingly or unwittingly, playing Asiwaju’s spoiler game and they expect Nigerians to take them seriously.”

Lukman insisted that rescuing Nigeria’s democracy, which is about rebuilding trust between citizens and politicians, is the main objective of the coalition.

According to him, the coalition has also become necessary if the integrity of political institutions, especially political parties in upholding and promoting political competition in the country is to be restored.

He said nothing represents the sad reality of the destruction of Nigeria’s democracy than the party that ruled Nigeria for 16 years and arrogantly boasted of ruling for 60 years, the PDP.

He said: “The mere fact that the NEC meeting of the party has not been held for two years and no Nigerian can confidently tell who is really in charge of the party is evidence of this collapse. This should be the concern of leaders of the party, including its Governors.

“Unfortunately, all we have seen of the PDP Governors is the flagrant usurpation of the powers assigned to the organs of the party. This is wrong. It is also a clear demonstration that if left alone, the PDP Governors will only continue the path of destroying democratic institutions in the country.

“As it is, all patriotic Nigerians who are committed to rescuing Nigerian democracy should recognize that the challenge facing us as a nation is beyond the romantic affiliation to so-called political parties such as the PDP, with many of its leaders operating as Trojan horses to the APC and President Tinubu’s government. It makes no sense to invest energy and resources in a party whose leaders are either appointees of the APC Government or undercover supporters. Otherwise, how can anyone justify the way PDP and its leaders are mismanaging themselves and practically putting themselves on the path of self-destruction and political irrelevance?

“For the avoidance of doubt, the coalition is fundamentally about rebuilding Nigerian democracy. Leaders of the coalition recognize this and more importantly, recognise all the challenges ahead. Resolving these challenges and building the confidence of Nigerians is about restoring the value of political negotiations as critical and fundamental to guaranteeing the survival of democracy. Over the years, both the PDP and APC have demonstrated contempt for political negotiations and to that extent disrespected agreements in various ways.

“The survival of Nigeria and the future of democracy largely depends on how political actors seek to reverse this ugly reality. This is what leaders of the coalition have been painstakingly working on. The coalition is working hard to finalise negotiations towards unveiling the coalition, along with its structure, and programme of action for rescuing Nigeria. The expectation is that all political actors, including leaders of PDP would recognise the danger facing the country and join the coalition as a necessary and perhaps strongest response towards rebuilding Nigerian democracy.

“This has not happened. However, even as the PDP Governors and some leaders of PDP express opposition to joining the coalition, we extend hands of fellowship to all political actors in the country to join us to rescue Nigerian democracy.”

Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reaffirmed that the coalition of opposition forces he is championing would adopt any platform that ensures good governance in its bid to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Atiku made the declaration on Tuesday during a meeting with a delegation of National Opinion Leaders.

In a video of the meeting which was shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, he assured that the “coalition train has left the station and would have multiple stops to bring on board Nigerians of all shades.”

Reacting to the position of the PDP Governors’ Forum on any planned coalition or merger ahead of the 2027 general elections, Atiku said the coalition train has left the station.

While addressing the youth-dominated delegation of National Opinion Leaders, the former VP urged them to remain focused and not be swayed by short-term inducements.

His words: “Don’t be disrupted by people giving you pennies or kobos here and there, and nairas here and there, and then abandon your future, and the future of your children.

“Now, because of that, that’s why a number of us leaders from the parties I have mentioned—APC, PDP, Labour, and others—have come together to say we are going to have what I call in Hausa Sabuwar tafiya, which in English means a new path, a new pathway to a new Nigeria.

“And we have been meeting, and by the grace of God, very soon, we will announce, and we hope and we appeal to you all to be part of this movement.”

The former Vice President said the primary objective of the coalition was to ensure good governance.

He said: “Whatever vehicle that will give us good governance in the future of our children and grandchildren that is the vehicle we are going to ride on.”

While he urged the delegation to start planning and mobilising support, he said: “Get to planning and working together and getting as many Nigerians as possible to get converted to this new pathway.”

They’re delusional— PDP govs

Reacting to the allegations of acting as spoilers for the President, the PDP governors described the coalition as being delusional.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Director-General of the PDPGF, Dr Agbo Emmaneul said: “The PDP governors cannot dignify such over the bloated image of some self-delusional characters with unbridled sense or entitlement with any response.”