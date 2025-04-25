2026: Osun market associations endorse Adeleke for second term

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Market associations in Osun State on Friday threw their support behind incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke to run for another term in office following his achievements in office.

The association led by the heads of Markets, (Baba Loja and Iyaloja) in Osogbo and Olorunda local government areas of the state thronged the Olonkoro City Hall in the state capital for the event.

Led by the Babaloja General, Chief David Ojo, the group disclosed that Adeleke’s Infrastructure drive has increased access to market thereby improving commercial activities in the state capital.

Delivering Ojo’s speech, the Babaloja of Orisunbare market, Adeoti Qamardeen said the association rallied support for the governor to allow complete the good work he started.

His words, “Since assuming office, Governor Adeleke has demonstrated visionary leadership and an unrelenting commitment to the economic development of Osun State particularly in the area of trade and commerce, which is the heart of our association’s interests.

“Under his administration, several key road infrastructure projects have been initiated and completed, directly benefiting market accessibility, local transportation, and commercial activities”.

Responding on behalf of the governor, the Special Adviser on Market Affairs, Mrs Eniola Omotosho said the endorsement would further charges the governor to deliver more dividends of democracy to the populace.

While acknowledging the gesture from the different market leaders and associations, Governor Adeleke reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering on his five points agenda with a view to safeguarding the peoples’ welfare in the state.