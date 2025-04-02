2 dead, 1 arrested as rival cult groups clash in Anambra

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Onitsha – The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a member of the Black Axe Confraternity following a bloody clash with a rival group, the Eiye Confraternity, which left two people dead and several others injured.

According to police sources, the violent confrontation took place in the Nkwelle-Ezunaka community, located in Oyi Local Government Area, and stemmed from a long-standing rivalry between the two cult groups — a conflict that authorities say is nearing a dangerous escalation.

The arrested suspect, whose identity has been withheld, reportedly confessed to being a member of the Black Axe group and admitted involvement in a series of violent clashes with the Eiye confraternity. During interrogation, he also revealed the identities of several fellow members, including Simon Mmadukwe, Nwachukwu Oluebube Emmanuel, Somto Ikpe, Jude Nwali, Ifeanyi Uzor, and Chibuzor Obineke, among others.

The suspect, who sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle during the clash, claimed the Eiye group had vowed to continue their attacks until the Black Axe confraternity is eradicated. He further revealed that, out of fear for their lives, many of his fellow cult members have fled Anambra State, relocating to other parts of Nigeria, and even Africa and Europe, particularly those who were coerced into joining or are not yet fully initiated.

While the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated he was not yet aware of the incident and would follow up with inquiries, a senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident. He noted that the violent developments have instilled fear among residents, who now panic at the slightest disturbance.

Despite the growing tension, the officer assured that the police are actively working to restore calm and are intensifying efforts to apprehend all individuals involved in the cult clashes for prosecution.