19 years after, Enugu community gets new monarch

By Chinedu Adonu

The Isiagu Akpawfu Autonomous Community in Nkanu East Local Government Area, Enugu State, celebrated a historic occasion on April 26, 2025, as it officially presented its new traditional ruler, Igwe Tony Ike Okoye, nearly 19 years after the passing of the previous Igwe in 2006.

The formal presentation ceremony took place at Akpawfu Community School 1, where the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Chieftaincy Affairs officially bestowed on Igwe Okoye the Certificate of Observation and Return, signaling his formal recognition.

Presenting the certificate, the Commissioner for the Ministry, Deacon Okey Ogbodo-represented by a Director in the Ministry, Ogochukwu Ozo Agu-described the event as the culmination of a leadership contest that had generated significant tension within the community. He expressed satisfaction with the strong community turnout, which he said demonstrated their desire for stable leadership.

Ogbodo emphasised that the Ministry merely facilitated the process in compliance with constitutional guidelines and a court ruling that settled the disputes over the chieftaincy:

“It is not the Ministry that chooses who becomes Igwe; it is the people. We are here to comply with the court judgment and present the Certificate of Observation and Return to Igwe Tony Ike Okoye to affirm his selection as the traditional ruler.”

In his address, Igwe Okoye expressed profound gratitude for the community’s acceptance and pledged to promote peace and collaboration. He said he is committed to engaging all members of the community, including his former rivals, to ensure unity and progress:

“I feel very happy and filled with joy. The mammoth crowd shows their approval and support. I will collaborate with the government to ensure that peace and harmony reign because that will bring development to the community.”

“I will reach out to everybody. I’ll bring close those who contested with me. We need them-they are part of us-for peace to continue to reign.”

Earlier, the Town Union Secretary General, Engr. Anthony Nnamani, conveyed the community’s collective joy, emphasizing the importance of unity moving forward. He described the event as a new beginning, not just for an individual, but for the entire community.