15 kidnap victims regain freedom after five days in captivity in Enugu

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA — Fifteen people who were abducted in Ibagwa-Agu community, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, have regained their freedom after spending five days in captivity. The victims were released early Thursday morning, April 17, 2025.

The victims were reportedly returning from a burial ceremony when they were ambushed within a farm settlement by suspected Fulani herdsmen and taken into the bush.

Reacting to the development, Hon. Chidi Obetta, member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, expressed relief and joy over their safe return.

In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, Obetta said, “Their freedom has brought great relief after the shock of their abduction. I am grateful to everyone who played a role in securing their release, especially community leaders and security agencies.”

He, however, described the rescue efforts as arduous and risky, calling for proactive measures to prevent a recurrence in the farm settlement.

Hon. Obetta urged the authorities, including the Police, Directorate of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Military, and the Enugu State Government to launch special security operations in the affected area. He emphasized the need to protect both residents and farmlands.

He explained that upon receiving distress information about the abduction, he opted for discreet efforts to ensure the victims’ safe return. His joy, he said, was overwhelming when they were finally freed.

Obetta described Ibagwa-Agu as a vital agricultural hub known for producing crops such as yam, cassava, maize, pepper, melon, groundnut, and palm oil. He warned that insecurity in the area could significantly affect food production and lead to shortages across the state and beyond.

According to intelligence reports available to the lawmaker, the kidnappers may be foreign mercenaries. He cautioned that unless swift action is taken, the attackers could establish a foothold in the region, similar to previous incidents in Uzo-Uwani.

“About 13 victims were returning from a burial ceremony in a hired minibus when the kidnappers, armed with guns, blocked the road and forced them into the bush,” Obetta explained. “The other two victims—a father and son—were following behind the bus and were also abducted.”

He noted that the kidnappers likely mistook the victims for wealthy individuals capable of paying ransom, revealing a lack of familiarity with the local community.

Hon. Obetta called on the Inspector General of Police to direct the Enugu State Commissioner of Police to deploy additional security personnel to Ibagwa-Agu. He also appealed to Governor Peter Mbah to mobilize the Neighbourhood Watch to secure the area.

“The criminals must be brought to justice,” he said, “and all efforts must be made to protect the people and safeguard our agricultural economy.”