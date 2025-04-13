13th Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards: When entertainers besieged the night with selling points, pomp, pageantry

By Ayo Onikoyi

Friday, April 11, 2025, could have been just another “Thank God It’s Friday”—but it turned out to be anything but ordinary.

The spotlight was firmly on the 13th Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards, which took center stage in a dazzling display of glamour, glitz, and spectacle, leaving behind a trail of memorable moments and talking points.

In its usual tradition, Vanguard celebrated excellence across various fields of endeavor. Seven governors—from Imo, Kano, Jigawa, Bayelsa, Ekiti, and Delta States—were recognized for their outstanding contributions. Business mogul Deji Adeleke stole the show, taking home the coveted Personality of the Year award.

The ceremony turned the Convention Centre at Eko Hotels and Suites into a veritable Mecca, drawing guests from all corners of the country.

While the evening was largely a celebration of distinguished figures and high society, the entertainers brought their own firepower, lighting up the night with energy and flair that couldn’t be ignored. Their presence didn’t just complement the event—it amplified it. The echoes of their presence still reverberate across news platforms and social media.

Soulful crooner Johnny Drille and high-energy live band maestro Laolu Gbenjo took the stage and delivered electrifying performances, providing a perfect musical backdrop to a night already brimming with pageantry.

It was a night etched in gold—one where elegance met entertainment, and neither outshone the other.