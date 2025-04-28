100 Futo students get Chima Amadi’ N20m education support

About 100 students of FUTO have been awarded scholarship of N20 million naira from Leading expert in capital and human development, Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi. According to Amadi, the donation is to support their education so that the country will have better educated leaders in the future.

The leading expert in human and a capital development made the donation during a church service on Sunday. With the donation, Dr Amadi demonstrated his unwavering commitment to God Almighty, philanthropy and supporting the next generation of leaders. In making a remarkable control utin in the lives of the young ones, Amadi made the remarkable donation of 20 million naira to cover the school fees of the 100 students, who were present during a church service, at the Anglican Chapel of Light, Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

This generous gesture was announced during his address at the church, catching students and officials off guard but filling them with immense joy and gratitude.

The announcement of the donation sparked an overwhelming reaction, with thunderous applause and tears of joy filling the chapel.

Some of the beneficiary students noted that It was a moment of profound emotional outpouring as the students were visibly moved, and the atmosphere was charged with excitement and appreciation.

According to them, this act of kindness will not only alleviate the financial burden on the benefitting students but also inspire hope and motivation.

The Venerable of the church, Ven. Kelechi Okere and his wife, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Amadi on behalf of the students and in recognition of his philanthropic efforts and contributions to humanity, Dr. Amadi was presented with an award as Ambassador of the church.

According to them, this honour is a testament to his dedication to making positive impact on the lives of others, particularly the youth.

In his address earlier, Dr. Amadi shared his personal experience as a student from humble beginnings at the University of Ibadan. He emphasized the importance of hard work, strong values, and deep-rooted fear of God in achieving academic and personal success. His message resonated deeply with the students, reminding them that their background does not define their potential but rather their determination and commitment to their goals.

His philanthropy, which extends beyond financial support; also serves as a source of inspiration for students to strive for excellence despite challenges. His actions demonstrate that success is not solely measured by personal achievements but also by the positive impact one can make on others.

Dr. Amadi’s contributions to the student community will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy in the institution and equally stand as a reminder of the fact that there are individuals, who care deeply about the future of the younger generation and willing to invest in their growth and achievement of their potentialities.

As the students continue their academic journey, they carry with them not only the financial support but also the inspiration and motivation that Dr. Amadi’s actions embody.

He was accompanied to the church service by top members of the Mazi Organization, prominent amongst them were, the Director General of TMO, Chief Henry Onwukwe (Apitti), Okenze Blyden Amajirionwu, Hon. Evang. Chinwe Obinna, Cajetan DUKE, JP, Barr. Uche Nwosu, PhD, Hon. Emma Buka, Mr. Chijioke Nwordu, and Chief Abba Chimaroke.