10 things you are not allowed to do in UK as an immigrant

By Igwe Patrick

The UK has made immigration into the country a little less pleasant, with the new sets of rules for immigrants looking to come to the UK.

Depending on your Visa status, as an immigrant there are certain restrictions and rules you must follow in the UK.

To be able to engage in any of these activities you must have proper authorization from the right authorities.

Here are 10 things you are restricted from doing as an immigrant in the UK

1. Work without authorization



Immigrants who move to the UK with visitor’s visas generally are not allowed to work in the UK. You are not allowed to work for a UK owned enterprise, or even start a personal business. Engaging in any form of work without the proper visa can lead to legal penalties or deportation. What activities are considered as work? Taking employment in the UK;

• Doing work for an organisation or business in the UK;

• Establishing or running a business as a self-employed person;

• Doing a work placement or internship;

• Direct selling to the public;

• Providing goods and services.

2. Claim Public Funds (Welfare Benefits)



As an immigrant in the UK claiming of public funds is prohibited, unless you have indefinite leave to remain (ILR) or specific benefits entitlement, you are generally not allowed to claim welfare benefits (such as Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, or Jobseeker’s Allowance) in the UK.

3. Vote in General Elections



Voting in general elections is a no go for non-citizens of the UK. Voting in general elections is only restricted to citizens of the UK and some commonwealth citizens.

4. Overstay your Visa



Overstaying your visa is staying longer than your visa permits, and this is one of the restrictions immigrants in the UK have. People who got their visa through fraudulent means are also treated as overstayers when caught by the authorities.

5. Bringing family members without approval



Inviting family members into the UK without proper clearance is considered illegal in the UK for immigrants. If your visa does not permit dependents, you cannot bring family members to the UK without prior approval.

6. Education



Without a visa supporting education and study in the UK, enrolling for education is prohibited for immigrants. Though there are a few grey areas, like children from the age of 5 – 16 are allowed to access state funded education despite their immigration status, as this is the legal age for education in the UK.

7. Forming legal partnerships or marriage



Forming a legal partnership or marriage in the UK is prohibited for immigrants. If as an immigrant you want to get married in the UK you have to go through the right authorities.

8. Professional sports or coaching



You can’t work in the UK in a skilled capacity unless you have the proper work visa. This includes coaching in any sports activity.

Vanguard News