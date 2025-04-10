10 oldest popes in history

Pope Francis

The passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88, on Monday, marked the end of a papacy defined by compassion, humility, and a commitment to reform.

Known for his deep concern for the poor and marginalised, he remained active and engaged until his final days. His death not only leaves a profound legacy but also places him among the oldest popes in the long and storied history of the Catholic Church.

The papacy, one of the world’s oldest continuous institutions, has been led by men of varying ages, each bringing a unique perspective to the role. Among them, a distinct group stands out, not only for their spiritual guidance but also for the extraordinary age at which they served.

This article explores the lives and legacies of the ten oldest popes in history.

10. Pope Lucius III – Age: 85 years (1097 – 1185)

Born Ubaldo Allucingoli, Pope Lucius III assumed the papacy at the notably advanced age of 81, becoming the 171st pope of the Catholic Church in 1181. His elevation came after a distinguished ecclesiastical career, including over 30 years of service as a cardinal.

Despite his age, Lucius III embraced the demanding responsibilities of the papal office during a turbulent era marked by tensions with the Holy Roman Emperor and the emergence of religious dissent. After four challenging years at the helm of the Church, Lucius III died in 1185 at the venerable age of 85.

9. Pope Innocent XII – Age: 85 years and 107 days (March 13, 1615 – September 27, 1700)

Antonio Pignatelli, who would become Pope Innocent XII, was elected to the papacy in 1691 as the 242nd leader of the Catholic Church. By choosing the name “Innocent”, he joined a long line of predecessors, becoming the twelfth pontiff to carry the title, first adopted by Pope Innocent I in the early 5th century.

His reign, which lasted until he died in 1700, was defined by his dedication to reforming church practices and eradicating nepotism, a persistent issue that had plagued the institution for centuries.

8. Pope Pius IX – Age: 85 years and 107 days (May 13, 1792 – February 7, 1878)

Born Giovanni Maria Mastai-Ferretti, Pope Pius IX became the 255th successor to St Peter when he was elected in 1846. By choosing the name “Pius”, he became the ninth pontiff to do so, continuing a tradition that began with Pope Pius I in the 2nd century.

His papacy, which spanned nearly 32 years, was the longest in history after that of St Peter. During his tenure, the Church experienced transformative moments, including the loss of the Papal States, the convocation of the First Vatican Council, and the formal declaration of papal infallibility. He died in 1878 at the age of 85 years and 107 days.

7. Pope Benedict XVI – Age: 85 years and 318 days when he resigned (April 16, 1927 – 2018)

Pope Benedict XVI, born Joseph Ratzinger, led the Catholic Church until his resignation at the age of 85, becoming one of the few popes to step down voluntarily. Nearly a decade later, he passed away at the age of 95.

At the time of his election in 2005, he was already 78 years old, making him the oldest pope to assume the papacy since Clement XII in the 18th century. His resignation in 2013 sparked global attention and marked a rare moment in modern church history.

6. Pope Clement X – Age: 86 years and 9 days (July 13, 1590 – July 22, 1676)

Born Emilio Bonaventura Altieri, Pope Clement X became the 239th pope of the Catholic Church and the 10th to choose the name Clement. He was elected to the papacy later in life and served until his death at the age of 86 years and 9 days.

Clement X selected his papal name in tribute to Pope Clement IX, whom he admired deeply. His time in office reflected a blend of reverence for tradition and commitment to his faith, even into advanced age.

5. Pope Clement XII – Age: 87 years and 305 days (April 7, 1652 – February 6, 1740)

Pope Clement XII, born in Florence on April 7, 1652, served as the 246th pope of the Catholic Church. He was the twelfth to bear the name Clement, maintaining a line that carried symbolic meaning within the Vatican.

He was elected in 1730 at the age of 78 and remained in office for a decade. His papacy ended with his death in 1740, at the age of 87 years and 305 days, leaving behind a legacy of leadership in his later years.

4. Pope Gregory XII – Age: 88 years (c. 1325 – October 18, 1417)

Pope Gregory XII holds a rare distinction in papal history as one of the few popes to abdicate the papacy before death. His resignation occurred when he was around 88 years old, making him one of the oldest popes to have served.

His departure from office was a significant and historical act, undertaken during the Western Schism to help restore unity within the Church. Despite stepping down, his advanced age at the time of resignation places him high on the list of the oldest popes.

3. Pope Francis – Age: 88 (December 17, 1936 – April 21, 2025)

Pope Francis, an energetic reformer who inspired widespread devotion from Catholics but riled traditionalists, died on April 21, 2025.

The Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hospital before seeming to recover, leaving the facility on March 23.

His death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance, looking frail, on the balcony at Saint Peter’s Basilica.

2. Pope Celestine III – Age: 92 years (c. 1106 – January 8, 1198)

Pope Celestine III, born Giacinto Bobone, took on the papal role at the remarkable age of 85. His tenure lasted nearly six years, during which he became known for his desire to retire—an unusual stance in papal history.

Despite his wish to abdicate, the College of Cardinals insisted he serve until death, adhering to tradition. He remained in office until he died at the age of 92, leaving a legacy that would later inspire discussions about papal resignation centuries before it became accepted practice.

1. Pope Leo XIII – Age: 93 years and 140 days (March 2, 1810 – July 20, 1903)

Pope Leo XIII remains the oldest pope to have ever served, living to the age of 93 years and 140 days. His papacy spanned more than 25 years, making him the fourth-longest-serving pope in the history of the Church.

He was widely respected for his intellectual contributions and his efforts to bridge Catholic teachings with modern thought. His leadership during a pivotal era solidified his status as one of the most influential popes of the modern age.

Vanguard News