10 famous footballers who are twins

By Enitan Abdultawab

Football sometimes exudes some level of familial bond with some footballers having shared the field with their twin brothers who also play the same sport, albeit with the same team or with another team.

This article dives into ten famous footballers, both past and present, who are twins.

1. Mathias and Fiorentina Pogba

Paul Pogba’s career might have gone down the drain but his older siblings are still enjoying some fair football careers. Both of them are representing the Guinea national team and have played for several leagues such as MLS, Scotland, England and Scotland.

At the moment, Mathias has been sentenced to a three-year imprisonment for his involvement in an extortion plot against his brother. Fiorentina plays for Belgian side R.E. Virton.

2. Ewald and Erwin Koeman

Ronald Koeman was the most popular of the Koeman’s family as the Netherland moulded a legendary status for himself in Barcelona. However, Ewald and Erwin Koeman, his older siblings who are twins, also played football. Both of them played Dutch national football and had stints in some clubs, too.

3. Jose and Juanmi Callejon

Jose Callejon is the more famous of these two Spanish twins as he enjoyed fair stints in Napoli and Real Madrid due to football techniques that he possessed. On the other hand, Juanmi had a relatively silent career in Spanish’s lower league.

4. Hamit and Halil Altintop

Both Hamit and Halil were identical twins who had prosperous top-level careers for their clubs and countries. Halil, who is pursuing a coaching career, had successful stints at Kaiserslautern and Schalke despite not quite reaching Real Madrid’s heights during his prime.

Hamit, on the other hand, played for clubs like Schalke 04, Bayern Munchen, Real Madrid, Galatasaray and a couple of others.

5. Rafael & Fabio Da Silva

Both twins were signed for Manchester United in 2008 but while Fabio found it difficult to establish himself at left-back Rafael was able to establish himself as a mainstay under Sir Alex Ferguson before departing for Lyon. Both of them left for good in 2014, but Fabio moved to Wales to join Cardiff, while Rafael went to France.

6. Josh and Jacob Murphy

The Murphy twins attended the Norwich City academy together, but they have subsequently pursued different careers. Josh is still playing for Oxford United in League One, whereas Jacob has had success with Newcastle United, where he is a member of the Champions League.

7. Aleksei and Vasili Berezutski

These guys were a special breed entirely. They were both defenders and marshalled the defence for CSK Moscow and the Russian national team. Tall, imposing and domineering, their presence helped the team with several Rusian titles and also an UEFA Cup in 2005.

8. Frank and Ronald de Boer

De Boer twins were very famous during their time and synced so well on the football pitch. Both started their adventure together at FC Barcelona after rising through the ranks at Ajax, where they won domestic trophies and Champions League crowns. They even helped the Dutch national team to reach the semis of the Euros in 2008.

9. Radja and Riana Nainggolan

Radja Nainggolan enjoyed stints in Inter Milan, Roma and a couple of clubs, too. His physicality and work-rate made him excelled in his career. He now plays for Lokeren-Temse in Belgium. Riana, his twin sister, was also a professional football player who even represented Belgium in 2015.

10. Jurrien & Quinten Timber

The Dutch national team has another twins after the Koeman and De Boer twins then. The slightly lesser-known Quinten, who plays for Feyenoord and has won the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup thrice, while Jurrien,is mostly known for playing football for Arsenal.

Vanguard News