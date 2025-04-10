10 countries with the highest number of islands

By Enitan Abdultawab

A landmass that is encircled by water on all sides is called an island, and with a variety of forms and habitats, they can be found in lakes, rivers, seas, oceans, and even as entire countries.

Although many nations contain islands, the quantity of islands is far more than that of other nations. Islands differ in size, shape, and location.

The countries with the most islands will be examined in this article:

1. Norway

In actuality, Norway is among the nations with the greatest number of islands worldwide! Its renowned fjord-indented coastline is home to many of its more than 239,000 islands. Norway’s unique coastal landscape is a result of its untamed terrain, which has been sculpted by glaciers over thousands of years.

2. Sweden

With 267,570 islands, Sweden tops the list of nations with the greatest number of islands. About 200 of the 30,000 islands that make up Sweden’s Stockholm Archipelago are inhibited.

3. Canada

Canada is that nation with the longest coastline in the world, partly due to its 52,455 islands spread throughout the Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic oceans.

4. Finland

There are 178,947 rocky islands off the coast of Finland, many of which are part of the Archipelago Finland, which stretches from the country’s southwest coast to the Baltic Sea.

6. United States of America

Census data is gathered from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and some of the 18,617 islands that the United States claims as its own, including well-known locations like the Hawaiian Archipelago. These islands consist of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

7. Indonesia

Approximately 7,000 of the more than 17,000 islands in this Asian archipelago are deserted by people.

Additionally, the country still has roughly 17,000 smaller islands that are hidden away.

8. Australia

In addition to its enormous mainland, Australia is home to more than 8,000 islands. The most important is Tasmania, although the Great Barrier Reef is encircled by several smaller islands, all of which add to the ecological diversity of the nation.

9. Philippines

There are about 7,641 islands in the Philippines, while the exact number varies somewhat according on the tides. The Philippines is an archipelagic country that draws tourists from all over the world with its white sand beaches, coral reefs, and distinctive geological formations.

10. China

There are around 7,000 islands in this populated nation. Hainan, one of its major islands, is over 36,000 square kilometers in size. Dongsha, Xisha, Zongsha, and Nansha are the names of China’s southernmost islands, which are arranged along the South China Sea.

