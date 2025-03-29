Your distribution of sex appeal won’t take you anywhere in Nollywood – Ebun Hodo

By Ayo Onikoyi

Delectable Nollywood actress Ebun Hodo has dismissed the notion that physical appearance alone can guarantee success in the movie industry, asserting that success requires far more than mere looks.

“I’m sorry ma’am, your distribution of sex appeal won’t take you anywhere in Nollywood, except through the usual shortcuts like juju,” she said.

Hodo noted that the industry requires more than just a pretty face. “Nollywood is an industry where talent and dedication matter more than looks. You need to bring something real to the table, whether it’s passion, hard work, or a commitment to your craft, because looks will only get you so far,” she added

Speaking further in a chat with Potpourri, the actress emphasized that beauty and sex appeal are not enough to sustain a successful career in Nollywood.

“I personally do not think beauty and sex appeal are enough for you to succeed in the Nollywood industry. There is a saying that goes, ‘Many are called, but few are chosen,'” she told Potpourri.

Ebun further emphasized that talent and skill play a more significant role in an actor’s longevity. “Are you really among the chosen? Do you have the knowledge of what you are doing? Can you interpret roles with depth and conviction?” she questioned.