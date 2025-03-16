Women expanding roles in Web3 to technical, strategic positions – report

Women are increasingly making strides in Web3, moving beyond leadership roles to take on technical and strategic positions.

However, despite their growing presence, a new report highlights the persistent gender gap that continues to challenge women in the industry.

A study by the Boston Consulting Group and People of Crypto Lab found that only 13% of Web3 founding teams include at least one woman, and just 3% of teams are composed entirely of women.

The report also revealed stark funding disparities, with all-male teams securing nearly four times more capital than all-female teams, making it harder for women-led projects to thrive.

Industry experts point to systemic barriers such as limited access to funding, exclusion from key networks, and inherent biases within the blockchain and crypto sectors.

Traditionally seen as male-dominated industries, these fields often present additional hurdles for women seeking investment and career growth.

Pioneering Women Driving Change in Web3

Despite these obstacles, women in Web3 are actively reshaping the digital landscape, advocating for inclusivity, and developing innovative solutions.

Evin McMullen, co-founder of Privado ID, is at the forefront of change, focusing on digital identity systems that remove centralized gatekeepers.

McMullen believes that building scalable technical solutions to real-world challenges can encourage a more diverse range of contributors to enter the space.

Chrissay Brinkmann, a Presales Engineer at Leaseweb, views International Women’s Day as both a celebration of progress and a reminder of the work still needed to ensure greater inclusivity.

“International Women’s Day is an ideal time to reflect on the women who helped break down barriers and demonstrate that success should be measured by talent, hard work, and results,” Brinkmann stated.

Mentorship: A Key to Bridging the Gender Gap

Mentorship plays a crucial role in addressing gender disparities in Web3.

Jennifer Rojas, Customer Care Manager at Leaseweb Canada, emphasizes the importance of inspiring young girls to pursue STEM careers.

She credits strong professional networks and mentorship for her own journey in blockchain and tech.

Industry leaders continue to advocate for greater representation, mentorship initiatives, and practical solutions to close the gender gap.

As women push forward in leadership, technical, and strategic roles, they are not only breaking barriers but also paving the way for a more inclusive digital economy.

