Wike slams Fubara over letter to Rivers Assembly

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

…Says Move is ‘Useless and Insincere’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed as “useless and insincere” a letter written by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, inviting members of the Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly for a meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike, who played a key role in Fubara’s emergence as governor, criticized the move, arguing that Fubara’s long-standing feud with the lawmakers required a more strategic approach rather than a mere letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

“You have had a frosty relationship with an arm of government. If you are a good politician, will you go and write a letter? Is it by writing a letter signed by the SSG? What an insult! Is it how it is done? If you are a politician, you know what to do.”

He further accused the governor of “playing to the gallery”, insisting that the approach lacked sincerity and was politically ineffective.

“All these letters are useless, you are not sincere, you are playing to the gallery.”

The rift between Fubara and the Rivers State Assembly has been a major political crisis in the state, with ongoing tensions between the governor and lawmakers loyal to Wike.