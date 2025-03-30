Wike leads FCT delegation to pay Sallah homage to Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, led a delegation of Abuja residents to the presidential villa on Sunday to pay Sallah homage to President Bola Tinubu.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohamed Idris, and other prominent FCT indigenes were also present at the Sallah homage.

President Tinubu commended Wike for working hard to give Abuja a befitting status as the nation’s capital city.

The development came amidst partisan rumours that the minister had collapsed at a meeting on Friday and flown to France for medical help.

Vanguard recalls that Wike had on Friday afternoon received the leadership of the Body of Benchers and thereafter went on inspection of several ongoing projects in the territory till 5pm.

Speaking at the Villa during the homage, the minister congratulated President Tinubu and the Muslim Ummah on the completion of 30 days of fasting, prayers, sacrifice and supplications to God.

He said the visit marked a historic moment, as it was the first time the FCT residents have had the opportunity to extend their greetings and best wishes to the president in person during this blessed period.

“As we approach the second anniversary of your administration, we are excited about the array of impactful projects that we have lined up for commissioning”, Wike added.

According to him, these projects, designed to improve infrastructure, economic opportunities, and the overall quality of life, stand as evidence to the president’s commitment to national development.

“We look forward to hosting Your Excellency in the FCT to witness firsthand the tangible progress that has been made under your leadership over the last 12 months.

“Your Excellency, as the leader of our great nation, your unwavering dedication to fostering unity, good governance, and national development inspires us all. The residents of the FCT are deeply grateful for your leadership and the initiatives being undertaken to enhance the well-being of all of us.

“We reaffirm our unwavering loyalty and support for the Renewed Hope Agenda and pledge our continued cooperation in ensuring the success of your exemplary programs and policies.

“Mr. President, the delegation before you today is a reflection of the rich diversity of the Federal Capital Territory. It comprises representatives from all spectra of the nation’s capital, including religious, political, and traditional leaders, heads of security agencies, officials of the FCT Administration, members of the media, and ordinary residents.

“Despite our different backgrounds, we are united in our unwavering support for your administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda. This unity demonstrates the collective commitment of the people of the FCT to national progress and development under your visionary leadership”, he added.

Thanking the president for his unparalleled support for the FVT Administration, Wike said none of the significant strides the Administration has recorded in governance and development would have been possible without the president’s commitment to the well-being of the FCT and its residents.

“Your approval of the exit of the FCTA from the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission, the establishment of two new critical Mandate Secretariats for Women and Youths, and the appointment of Permanent Secretaries have strengthened our governance structure and improved service delivery translating into a better life for the ordinary citizen on the street.

“These bold initiatives have enhanced the efficiency of the FCTA and positioned us to achieve greater milestones. We still have not forgotten the unprecedented support you granted us last year during your first anniversary by being physically present in five out of the nine projects commissioned to commemorate the occasion”, he stated.