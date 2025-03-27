Wike, Atiku bicker over 2027

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and former VP, Atiku Abubakar.

By Clifford Ndujihe & John Alechenu

MR Lere Olayinka, Media Aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has vowed that his principal would frustrate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s 2027 presidential bid as he did in 2023.

In a quick counter, Mr Paul Ibe, Special Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, said it was insensitive for Wike to start talking about the 2027 elections at a time when his principal, President Bola Tinubu was failing to deliver on his current mandate.

Olayinka made the declaration in response to Atiku’s recent comment that he had no regrets about not picking Wike as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the 2023 election, revealed that a committee presented him with three potential running mates—former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Wike, and ex-Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel, and Okowa was chosen.

Responding via a post on X, yesterday, Olayinka dismissed Atiku’s remark, stating that Wike also had no regrets about losing the vice-presidential ticket to Okowa.

He insisted that Wike played a role in Atiku’s defeat in 2023 and would ensure he fails again in 2027.

“Two years after making the @OfficialPDPNig lose a presidential election it could have won, @atiku is giving reasons he did not pick @GovWike as his running mate and that he has no regrets.

“Someone should tell our serial presidential election contester that Wike also has no regret for ensuring that he failed in the election and will make sure that he fails again and again,”Olayinka wrote. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had announced the formation of a coalition of opposition leaders aimed at unseating President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The development has sparked widespread speculation over who will lead the alliance and emerge as its presidential candidate, with former Labour Party standard-bearer, Peter Obi, and ex-Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, being touted as key figures in the movement.

When asked whether he would be contesting for the presidency again in 2027, Atiku remained noncommittal, stating that a formidable political platform must first be established before any decision could be made.

Talk about 2027 amid Tinubu’s glaring incompetence insensitive – Atiku

Reacting to Olayinka’s comment, Ibe said: “Ordinarily, we would not dignify him with a response. However, it is In sensitive for Wike to be talking about 2027 now that his principal, President Tinubu is failing to deliver on his current mandate.

“Former Vice President Abubakar is currently preoccupied with issues of nation-building than bothering himself about what Wike and others want to think.

“The question they should be answering is, are Nigerians better off today than they were in 2023? What is the cost of living today? What was it back in 2023?”