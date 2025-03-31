Why Nigeria needs Tinubu in 2027 – HOSTCOM

…Begs President to Intervene in Rivers Crisis

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Leaders and indigenes of oil and gas-producing communities under the aegis of the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) have declared their support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, citing his ongoing reforms and leadership strides.

HOSTCOM’s leader, Dr. Benjamin Style Tamaranebi (JP), made this known during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, speaking on behalf of the group and its grand patron, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo).

Tamaranebi emphasized the need for continuity, stating, “Politics is about choices. In 2027, Nigerians must choose between continuity and chaos, between stability and the unknown.

“The future cannot be built in four years. It takes patience, persistence, and vision—qualities Tinubu has consistently demonstrated. His leadership has been a turning point for Nigeria, setting the nation on a path to prosperity. It is crucial to consolidate these gains rather than disrupt progress.”

He highlighted Tinubu’s economic policies and strategic reforms, particularly in tackling dwindling crude oil production and excessive debt servicing.

“When he assumed office, oil production was plummeting, and debt servicing consumed nearly all revenue. Many doubted his ability to lead, but Tinubu rolled up his sleeves and got to work. In less than two years, the results speak for themselves,” he said.

Following extensive consultations with stakeholders, HOSTCOM has decided to endorse Tinubu for a second term.

“We took this position after thoroughly evaluating the President’s performance and in line with the clear directives of our Grand Patron, High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, who has also rated Tinubu highly in human development indices,” Tamaranebi stated.

He further stressed Tinubu’s achievements in securing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“For decades, oil theft and pipeline vandalism crippled our economy, devastating the lives of host communities. Through strategic partnerships with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) and other security agencies, Tinubu has reduced oil theft to historic lows.

“Oil production has surged from a mere 600,000 barrels per day to 1.8 million. Nigeria is reclaiming its rightful place in the global oil market. More importantly, security in the Niger Delta has significantly improved, curbing crude oil theft and ensuring that resources serve the nation.”

HOSTCOM also credited Tinubu’s administration for successfully implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), ensuring billions of naira flow into community trust funds for local development projects such as schools, hospitals, and water schemes in nearly 200 locations across the Niger Delta.

However, Tamaranebi cautioned against disrupting ongoing initiatives.

“But stability requires time and continuity. A change in leadership now would bring uncertainty and risk reversing the progress made so far.”

He also highlighted infrastructure development under Tinubu’s administration, including:

Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway – Now under construction.

Sokoto-Badagry Highway – Set to enhance connectivity between the North and Southwest.

East-West Highway, Benin-Warri Highway, Asaba-Benin Highway, and Abuja-Benin Highway – Under construction or rehabilitation.

Second Niger Bridge Access Road – Officially flagged off last week.

Additionally, the group acknowledged the administration’s focus on energy security, citing successes in the Dangote Refinery, as well as the revival of the Warri and Port Harcourt Refineries. HOSTCOM also commended Tinubu for signing the South-South Development Commission Bill into law.

Finally, the group appealed to the President to intervene in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, urging all parties to embrace peace.