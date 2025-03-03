Why I’m facing death threats – NAFDAC DG, Prof. Adeyeye

NAFDAC Boss Mojisola Adeyeye

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has revealed that she is facing death threats due to her agency’s crackdown on major fake drug distribution networks in Kano, Idumota, Yaba, and Onitsha.

Despite these threats, Adeyeye remains resolute in her mission to rid Nigerian markets of counterfeit drugs, vowing not to succumb to intimidation.

Speaking in Abuja, she emphasized her dedication to public service, recalling how she left a comfortable life in the United States—where she had lived for 37 years—to return to Nigeria for this cause.

“I came back home to serve. I could have stayed in the US, comfortable. But I see my role here as a mission,” she said.

She stressed that while she exercises caution, the threats will not deter her or her team from their commitment to public health.

Adeyeye also recounted the dangers faced by NAFDAC officials, recalling an incident where an officer was brutally attacked during an inspection operation in Onitsha.

“One of my workers was beaten and left bleeding in Onitsha six months ago. I once noticed an injury on another staff member’s arm and asked what happened. She told me she almost lost her life during an inspection,” she recounted.

Despite the risks, Adeyeye reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that Nigerians have access to safe and quality drugs, stating that fear has no place in her work.