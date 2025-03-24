Why I prefer to bring siblings abroad, not send them money – UK-based Nigerian woman

A UK-based Nigerian lady identified as Juli P has taken to Facebook to share her perspective on supporting loved ones.

According to her, she would rather bring them abroad to work than send money home.

In her post, she highlighted the challenges of sponsoring someone from Africa but encouraged those who could afford it to do so, as it offers long-term benefits.

“As a Nigerian living in the UK, It’s a good thing to bring your siblings, friends or families who is not lazy to work and who will not pay your goodness with evil to the UK if you are able to do so!

“Sponsoring someone from Africa is not an easy task… it cost lots of pounds and naira…. but if you can, please take your person with you as one tree can never make a forest.

“I prefer not to be sending money back home to anyone but to bring them along to hustle for themselves and help the family,” she wrote.

Vanguard News