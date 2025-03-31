Why I extended assistance beyond my constituency – Senator Yari

Abdulazizi Yari

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar, has stated that his commitment to the welfare of the people extends beyond Zamfara West, the senatorial zone he represents, to the entire state.

Speaking at his Talata Mafara residence while delivering his Eid-el-Fitr message, Yari explained that he provides welfare packages to all Zamfara residents because he previously served as the state’s governor for two terms.

“Although I was elected as Senator for Zamfara West, I cannot forget the entire people of the state who entrusted me with leadership as governor. It is only right to continue assisting them,” he said.

He emphasized that his decision to extend assistance across Zamfara was not politically motivated but rooted in his faith, stressing that charity should not be limited to a specific group.

“As a Muslim, I believe in helping all people, not just those from my constituency. My aim is not political but to serve God and ease hardship for as many people as possible,” Yari stated.

During Ramadan, the senator donated 496 trucks of assorted grains to support residents. He urged other wealthy individuals to assist the less privileged, emphasizing collective responsibility in addressing economic challenges.

While extending his Sallah greetings, Yari also called on the people of Zamfara to continue praying for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for lasting peace and unity in the country.