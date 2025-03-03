Why FG insists contractors move to site before mobilisation — Umahi

Dave Umahi

By John Alechenu

ABUJA—The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has said the federal government is insisting that contractors handling federal road projects move to site and commence work for at least two weeks before mobilization fees are paid as a form of guarantee that they have the capacity to deliver.

He noted that going forward, only contractors that had shown a track record of quality and timely delivery of jobs would be considered for patronage.

This, he explained further, was to also guarantee that road projects were not abandoned by recalcitrant contractors.

Umahi said this yesterday, while inspecting ongoing works on Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway, Section I (Abuja-Kaduna) that starts from the Zuba Interchange (CH0+000) and ends at the Western Bypass (CH165+500) in Kaduna, Kaduna State capital with an additional four (4) kilometres from Zuba towards Gwagwalada on the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

40 kilometres of the dual carriageway will be on rigid pavement (concrete).

According to the minister, the company, Messrs Infiouest International (Nig.) Limited, has proven its capacity to deliver quality jobs in record time, seeing how far they had gone within a month of signing the contract.

Umahi said: “This is without being paid the initial 30 per cent mobilisation fee as against what has been the previous practice.”

He said the ministry’s decision that every contractor must be at the site and working for at least two weeks before the mobilisation, was the way to go for sustainable project development and delivery. Commending the quality of work done so far by the contractor, the minister urged resident engineers/engineers’ representatives on other projects across the country to be vigilant in ensuring that the correct composition of stone base was achieved.

While stressing that a standard stone base must contain at least 70 per cent stone and 30 per cent dust, the minister said: “Any deviation from this ratio will compromise the road’s structural integrity, leading to premature failure.”

He also reiterated that the Abuja-Kano dual carriageway was dear to the President’s heart, being a vital corridor linking the north to the southern parts of the country, as well as neighbouring countries of Cameroun, Niger and Benin Republic.

While promising that the remaining portion of the entire alignment, Section III (Zaria-Kano), which is at the Kano end of the project, would soon be approved and awarded, he advised that reinforced concrete overlay be completed on the underlying structures before the commencement of the rainy season.

Recall that this was the project the ministry said was unnecessarily delayed for many years by Messrs Julius Berger (Nig.) Plc and terminated by the ministry a few months ago.

Speaking further, Umahi said: “This project is the heartbeat of the President because of its economic value. We are committed to ensuring its timely completion, and by the first week of March, we will begin laying an eight-inch, continuous reinforced concrete pavement.

“The federal government remains resolute in its commitment to quality infrastructure development, ensuring that all projects under the ministry’s supervision must meet the highest standards and be completed on schedule.”

He warned that interested companies must adhere to international standards and recommended practices in road construction or exit the scene.

In his remarks, the Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer of the construction firm, Mr. Joseph Abougaoude, disclosed that the company took the challenge to start the work without any payment of mobilisation fees because it was capable and, most importantly, its belief in the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abougaoude, who further promised to deliver the contract on record time, said: “My promise is that I will not let you down. I take this project as a challenge and accept my role in ensuring its success. I am fully committed to this project and will push ahead to meet expectations.”

While fielding questions from reporters on the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway and the status of Julius Berger vis-a-vis contract with the ministry, Umahi confirmed that before the end of the year, the entire first section of the highway would be completed.

He added that Julius Berger was not sidelined from the ministry’s contracts, noting that the company was still working for the ministry on other road projects, such as the Bodo-Bonny Road, some major bridges in Lagos, as well as other places in Nigeria.

The minister commended the new leadership of the company for aligning with the policies of the ministry and respecting professional engineering standards.