When I started I thought my voice was enough – Waje

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian songstress Waje has reflected on her early career, admitting that she once believed her vocal talent alone was sufficient for success. Speaking at the Creative Blueprint Masterclass convened by Funke Akindele, she shared key lessons about the music industry and the importance of business knowledge for artists.

“When I started as a musician, I absolutely thought my voice was enough,” Waje said. “But experience taught me that there were many other things I had to equip myself with. In the music business, your music is your product, and your audience is your market. Without a clear business approach, you could be leaving money and opportunities on the table.”

She emphasized that the industry has evolved, making it essential for musicians to adapt. “The world has changed, and so has the way people consume music. As an artist, it’s not enough to rely solely on raw talent—you must also understand and engage with the business side of things. You are your brand, so how are you cultivating that to ensure you’re earning money?”

Waje encouraged creatives to be strategic, paying attention to branding and audience engagement. “You have to start making sure that you’re crossing your T’s and dotting your I’s with your brand and the people who form your audience.”

She also advised musicians to think about long-term financial sustainability. “As great as music is, how sustainable is it? Be smart enough to know that as you’re being creative, you’re also a smart creative—investing in other fields.”

Her message served as an eye-opener for aspiring artists, reinforcing the need to balance creativity with business acumen to build a successful and lasting career.