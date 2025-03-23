We won’t back down on touts at airports – FAAN

FAAN

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, weekend, said despite opposition, it won’t back down on putting an end to touting at airports.

Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said this at an Iftar dinner held with the Muslim community at Lagos airport.

Kuku, represented by Director of Operations, Captain Abdullahi Mahmood, also urged passengers to be guided and restrain from destroying terminals and airlines’ properties due to flight delays, rescheduling and cancellations as Sallah draws nearer.

Mahmood’s words: “Fighting and breaking things won’t do any good to anyone. I have never seen anywhere in the world where people do that. So, we need to be patient. We need to understand our rights, and we need to understand the airlines’ rights also. We need to understand that everyone has their rights.

“The airlines have rights. In as much as you have your rights as passengers, they have their rights also. Go to the airport on time and maintain good behaviour.

“We are making every effort to make sure that our airports are up to standard. We also want to make sure that the facilities at our airports are in place for full facilitation of our passengers’ travel.”

On touting, he said: “We are taking it seriously. It is not something that will change overnight. It is like fighting corruption, and it fights back. You have to understand some people are gaining from this (touting), and you want to move them out of what they are doing.

“No matter what it is, they will fight back, but we are ready. We are equal to the task. We are fighting and we are sensitising people to understand that what they are doing is wrong.”