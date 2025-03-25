We made some mistakes – Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle admitted his side made some errors but insisted they were the better team on the pitch.

Nigeria’s World Cup qualification hopes took another hit after the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe, leaving them fourth in Group C with just seven points—six adrift of table-toppers South Africa.

“We made some mistakes, we were the best team on the pitch. This is football. It is difficult for me to analyze the game right now; we will review it later,” Chelle said in the post-match press conference.

The Super Eagles had taken the lead and pushed for a second goal but failed to convert their chances, allowing Zimbabwe to snatch a crucial equaliser.

Despite defensive lapses, Chelle refused to single out his backline for criticism.

“I don’t want to blame the defenders,” he stated, acknowledging that the entire team bore responsibility for the result.

With qualification hopes now hanging by a thread, Nigeria will need a dramatic turnaround in their remaining fixtures to stand a chance of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

