We are open to partnering with Nigerian carriers – Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways

National airline of Kenya, Kenya Airways, has said it is open to partnering with Nigerian airlines and stressed that it will provide more travel options for passengers within Nigeria and beyond.

The airline also said its frequent fliers were from Nigeria, adding that increasing its flight frequency to Lagos from seven to 10 in 2024, resulted in 21 per cent capacity increase.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the carrier’s Regional Manager, America and West Africa, Ngamau Stephen, said between year 2023 and 2024, it saw growth in passenger numbers by 10,000, leading to its decision to increase capacity in Nigeria.

He added that “to promote tourism and leisure travel, Kenya Airways is introducing attractive stopover packages in Nairobi. These offerings will allow passengers explore Kenya’s rich culture, wildlife and scenic landscapes while in transit, further enhancing the overall travel experience.”