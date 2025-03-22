WAEC releases computer-based 2025 WASSCE results for private candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Saturday announced the release of the results for the 2025-First Series Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates.
“The results of the Computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2025-First Series have been released,” the exam body stated on X.
