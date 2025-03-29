VP slot: Atiku lying during holy month of Ramadan is unfortunate – Wike’s aide

By Idowu Bankole

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka has accused a former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar of lying during the holy month of Ramadan, over claims that the committee set up by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of selecting its Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 election rated the former Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as its first choice.

Olayinka, who said it was “unfortunate that Atiku, could not respect the Holy Month of Ramadan and avoid telling lies”, asked how a committee would present the person who had two votes as first choice as against the person who had 13 votes.

Atiku had said, “So in 2023, I told the party to set up a committee to recommend three names. The committee ranked Okowa as the top choice, with Wike in second place and former Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel in third. So I picked number one.”

Reacting, the FCT Minister’s Spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday, that it became necessary to put the records straight, hence the need to debunk Atiku’s lies, insisting that “Wike never put himself forward to be Atiku’s running mate then, Atiku did by himself, and he (Wike) accepted his offer with conditions.”

Olayinka said it was a fact that in the committee report, Wike had 13 votes while Okowa had two.

He said “The committee set up by the PDP picked Wike as Atiku’s running mate, but for reasons best known to him, he settled for Okowa, who had two votes from the committee members. That’s the truth Atiku should tell and stand with, not trying to colour his decision with falsehood.”

Olayinka, who noted that, for devout Muslims, the period of Ramadan is that of holiness, said “Al-Bukhaari (1903, 6057) quoted Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) as saying that Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) said: ‘Whoever does not give up false speech and acting upon it, and ignorance, Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala) has no need of him giving up his food and drink.’

Someone needs to show this to Atiku so that he can seek forgiveness from (Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala) before Ramadan ends.

He said he picked former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate because the Committee set up by the PDP to select Presidential Running Mate… pic.twitter.com/NOPHY7VjkV — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) March 29, 2025

“Unfortunate, Atiku chose to tell lies so brazenly during the holy month of Ramadan, obviously forgetting that Allah (SWT) do not hearken to the prayers of liars, probably the reason he (Atiku) has continually failed in his desperation to be president of Nigeria.”

While advising Atiku, to always be honest to stand by his decisions, Olayinka said the FCT Minister was no longer interested in what happened and what did not happen concerning the 2023 presidential election.

“Like I said earlier, Wike has no regret for Atiku not picking him as his running mate and he also has no regret taking the position he took concerning the presidential election,” he said.