Verve addresses payment  issues with contactless card

By Uchechi Obodo

A domestic payment scheme company, Verve, has said that its customers can now make their payment seamlessly by a tap on a contactless-enabled terminal. This is as the company introduced contactless card technology into its payment platform.

It explained that a user can achieve this by simply tapping the card and save more time per transaction because it provides a streamlined solution for all payment needs.

Statement from Verve said: “With Verve contactless payments, the process is seamless. Customers can simply tap their Verve card on a contactless-enabled terminal, input their PIN, and complete the transaction without hassles.

“This method eliminates unnecessary delays, making chance for a smoother and more efficient payment experience. Whether you are purchasing groceries, fueling your vehicle, eating out, or making last-minute purchases at the airport, Verve contactless cards allow you to complete these transactions in seconds.

“Overall, this payment method provides a safe, fast, and convenient way to handle everyday transactions.

“The services are available on an extensive network of payment terminals throughout Nigeria including contactless-enabled terminals such as those provided by Opay, Palmpay, Global Accelerex, Interswitch, Paystack, and even at FAAN Terminals around airports.

“This technology is designed not only to save one’s time but also to elevate one’s payment experience, making it more efficient and enjoyable.”

Explaining how to use the card, the firm said: “One must confirm that the payment terminal is contactless enabled, then, hold the Verve Card over the terminal for a few seconds and wait for confirmation, which may include a beep or a notification on the screen displaying your transaction total. And then enter the PIN.