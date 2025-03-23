ValueJet hails Super Eagles’ win, pledges commitment to sports devt

By Dickson Omobola

Chief Executive Officer/ Accountable Manager of ValueJet, Capt Omololu Majekodunmi, has said ValueJet’s partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, indicates its commitment to supporting sports development in Nigeria.

Majekodunmi also said the Super Eagles victory against Rwanda was their first win since ValueJet signed on as their official airline partner.

He stated that the win would mark a fresh era of success for the team.

Victor Osimhen’s brace against Rwanda, yesterday, ignited Super Eagles’ hopes for World Cup qualification with a 2-0 win in favour of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Majekodunmi said: “At ValueJet, we believe in lifting Nigerian excellence to greater heights—whether in the skies or on the field. Seeing the Super Eagles soar to victory after our partnership is a testament to the power of great collaboration. We are proud to be their official airline partner and look forward to many more wins ahead.

This partnership with the NFF underscores our commitment, as an institution, to keep supporting sports development in Nigeria, as it features a range of collaborative efforts designed to promote the game’s growth across the country, from grass programs to high-profile matches.”

The partnership between ValueJet and the Super Eagles was announced with the goal of providing seamless travel solutions and unwavering support to the national team.

With the first victory against Rwanda, the synergy between both brands is already proving to be a winning formula.

This win sets the tone for what promises to be an exciting journey for the Super Eagles, with ValueJet backing them every step of the way. As the team continues to push for greatness, ValueJet remains committed to ensuring their travels are as smooth.