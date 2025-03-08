Value of transactions on NGX down by 8.81%

Investors in stock market traded a total of 1.818 billion shares worth N47.226 billion in 64,222 transactions this week on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX).

NGX in its weekly report made available in Lagos, said this was in contrast to 1.848 billion shares worth N51.387 billion that exchanged hands last week in 63,090 deals.

Consequently, the value of transactions traded by investors on the Exchange declined by 8.81 per cent.

The Financial Services Industry, measured by volume, led the activity chart with 1.260 billion shares valued at N27.817 billion traded in 29,800 deals.

This contributed 69.31 per cent and 58.90 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods industry followed with 123.336 million shares worth N3.069 billion in 7,793 deals.

The third place was the Services Industry, with a turnover of 118.931 million shares worth N832.602 million in 3,730 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc accounted for 451.558 million shares worth N13.583 billion in 10,055 deals.

This contributed 24.84 per cent and 28.76 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated by 1.19 per cent and 0.71 per cent to close the week at 106,538.60 and N66.717 trillion, respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX AseM and NGX Commodity which appreciated by 0.04 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively.

30 equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 27 equities in the previous week.

58 equities depreciated in price, lower than 60 in the previous week, while 62 equities remained unchanged, lower than 63 recorded in the previous week.

The top five decliners for the week were: Eterna, Transnational Corporation, First City Monument Bank, Royal Exchange and Sovereign Trust as they lost N7.85, N10.10, N1.50, 12k and 15k, respectively.

Tantalizers, UH Real Estate Investment Trust, Livestock Feeds, Nigerian Exchange Group and Learn Africa were the top five gainers for the week as they grew in 36.32, 28.59, 12.38 and 10 per cent, respectively.

The companies gained 60k, N12.65, N0.92, N3.00 and 33k, respectively.