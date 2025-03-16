US vows ‘unrelenting’ campaign to halt Huthi ship attacks

This grab from footage shared by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on March 15, 2025 shows a US Air Force F/A-18 fighter aircraft taking off from an aircraft carrier at sea reportedly amidst operations launched against Huthis in Yemen. Strikes hit Yemen’s Huthi-held capital Sanaa on March 15, the rebels’ Al-Masirah TV said, after US President Donald Trump announced military action. “An American-British aggression raided a residential neighbourhood in the Shuub district, north of the capital, Sanaa,” Al-Masirah said. There was no immediate comment from British authorities. (Photo by DVIDS / AFP)

US officials on Sunday vowed further strikes in Yemen until the Huthi rebels decide to end their attacks on Red Sea shipping, while also threatening action against the group’s backer Iran.

In a wave of strikes on Saturday, the first against the rebel group since US President Donald Trump returned to office in January, several Huthi leaders were killed, the White House said.

The airstrikes “actually targeted multiple Huthi leaders and took them out,” National Security Advisor Michael Waltz told ABC News.

He added that the United States “will hold not only the Huthis accountable, but we’re going to hold Iran, their backers, accountable as well.”

“And if that means their targeting ships that they have put in to help, their Iranian trainers… other things that they have put in to help the Huthis attack the global economy, those targets will be on the table too.”

In a separate appearance on Fox News, he said the strikes “put Iran on notice that enough is enough.”

The US strikes killed at least 31 people and wounded 101, the Yemeni rebel group’s health ministry said Sunday.

The Tehran-backed group, who have controlled much of Yemen for more than a decade, staunchly oppose Israel and the United States and say the shipping attacks are in protest of Israel’s war in Gaza.

The Huthis have launched scores of drone and missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the outbreak of the war, which was spurred by the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

US warships have been attacked 174 times and commercial vessels 145 times since 2023, according to the Pentagon, putting a major strain on a sea route that normally carries about 12 percent of world shipping traffic.

Trump, in a lengthy Truth Social post Saturday announcing the latest attacks, warned Huthi leaders that “YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!”

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth echoed that message Sunday, vowing an “unrelenting” missile campaign until the Huthi attacks stop.

“I want to be very clear, this campaign is about freedom of navigation and restoring deterrence,” Hegseth said in a televised Fox Business interview.

“The minute the Huthis say, ‘We’ll stop shooting at your ships, we’ll stop shooting at your drones,’ this campaign will end. But until then, it will be unrelenting.”

Yemen has seen over a decade of civil war, with the Huthis controlling the capital Sanaa since 2014.

Hegseth, in blunt terms, said the United States was not seeking to get involved in a long Middle East war.

“We don’t care what happens in the Yemeni civil war,” he said.

“This is about stopping the shooting at assets in that critical waterway, to reopen freedom of navigation, which is a core national interest of the United States.”

Trump last month sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proposing nuclear talks and saying that in the absence of a deal the matter could be handled “militarily.”

Tehran chafed at that suggestion, saying it would not negotiate while being “threatened.”

Waltz, in his ABC interview, said flatly: “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. All options are on the table to ensure it does not have one.”

He added: “They can either hand it over and give it up in a way that is verifiable, or they can face a whole series of other consequences, but either way, we cannot have a world with the ayatollahs with their finger on the nuclear button.”

