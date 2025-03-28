US seizes $200,000 in crypto linked to Hamas

The Justice Department has seized approximately $201,400 in cryptocurrency intended to finance Hamas, disrupting an ongoing terrorist funding scheme.

The funds were traced to Hamas-controlled fundraising addresses, which have laundered over $1.5 million in virtual currency since October 2024.

“At Attorney General Pam Bondi’s direction, the Department of Justice is committed to dismantling Hamas using every tool at our disposal,” said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

“These seizures show that this office will search high and low for every cent of money going to fund Hamas, wherever it is found, and in whatever form of currency,” said U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr.

The FBI led the investigation, tracking funds laundered through multiple cryptocurrency addresses and exchanges.

“Disrupting funding mechanisms and seizing cryptocurrency from Hamas is one of the FBI’s many tools that we use in the fight against terrorism,” said Assistant Director David J. Scott of the FBI Counterterrorism Division.

Authorities seized assets, including crypto wallets worth about $89,900 and three accounts holding $111,500, registered under Palestinian individuals in Turkey and other locations.

The FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office, Counterterrorism Division, and Cyber Division conducted the investigation.

Vanguard News