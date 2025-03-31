US releases H-1B visa lottery results — How to check

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has begun notifying selected beneficiaries for the 2026 H-1B visa cap season.

The registration period, which opened on March 7 and closed on March 24, allows foreign professionals to apply for work visas in specialty fields.

How to Check Your Status for H-1B Visa

Applicants must log into their USCIS online accounts to view their status, which could be:

Submitted: Eligible but not yet selected.

Eligible but not yet selected. Selected: Can proceed with filing an H-1B petition.

Can proceed with filing an H-1B petition. Not Selected: Ineligible for this cycle.

Ineligible for this cycle. Denied – Duplicate Registration: Multiple entries for the same beneficiary.

Multiple entries for the same beneficiary. Invalidated – Failed Payment: Payment issues led to disqualification.

Payment issues led to disqualification. Deleted: Registration was removed.

Registration was removed. Processing Submission: USCIS is reviewing the entry.

USCIS uses a beneficiary-centric selection process, ensuring each unique applicant is considered fairly.

The H-1B program allocates 65,000 regular cap visas and 20,000 additional slots for advanced degree holders.

Policy Changes and Wage Concerns

With growing scrutiny under Trump’s second presidency, proposals for higher wages for H-1B workers may impact U.S. firms’ ability to hire foreign talent. Meanwhile, the Department of Labor will delete visa records older than five years from its system starting March 20.

The H-1B program enables U.S. employers to hire skilled foreign workers in fields such as engineering, medicine, and technology. However, competition for these visas remains high, with over 114,000 selected for FY 2025 alone.

Vanguard News