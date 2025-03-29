US-based Nigerian physicians storm Lagos for ANPA confab

By Benjamin Njoku

The Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas,ANPA, are poised to storm Lagos from Friday, April 4 through Wednesday, April 9, for the ANPA Week 2025.

This landmark event will bring together Nigerian and diaspora physicians, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and advocates from around the world to focus on advancing healthcare in Nigeria and across Africa.

The theme for ANPA Week 2025 is “Transforming Healthcare: Empowering Physicians, Strengthening Systems.”

As a major platform for collaboration and advocacy, ANPA Week, according to the organizers, will highlight the role of healthcare professionals in improving care delivery, enhancing capacity, and driving positive change in Nigeria’s healthcare systems. It will also focus on addressing key challenges in healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Through practical workshops, seminars, and interactive discussions, the event will explore ways to enhance the quality of healthcare services, streamline the delivery of care, and increase access to essential medical services across the country, especially in underserved and rural areas.

Besides, the confab will provide Nigerian physicians and healthcare workers with opportunities to upgrade their skills and knowledge in various specialties.

Dr. Clifford Chimaobi Eke, (Ogwudire 1 of Imerienwe). President of ANPA said the programme is designed to equip healthcare workers with life-saving skills to manage and control severe bleeding in trauma cases, a critical need in emergency medicine.

“ It will also focus on the fundamentals of providing life-saving support in emergencies, including CPR and first aid techniques to improve patient outcomes in critical situations. Additionally, the programme will help to address the growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease by training healthcare professionals in early detection, prevention, and management strategies for CKD,” Dr Eke said.

“Through a series of panel discussions, practical workshops, and networking events, ANPA Week 2025 will serve as a powerful platform to create actionable solutions for strengthening healthcare delivery, building capacity, and advocating for reform in Nigeria’s healthcare sector,” he added. .