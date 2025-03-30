Untill you upgrade yourself, you will be left behind — Babasebioba

By Alifia Sunday

His Eminence, Apostle Solomon Moses Mustapha (Babasebioba) has advised believers to develop, upgrade themselves physically, mentally, spiritually and financially, otherwise they will face challenges in life.

According to him, Christians shouldn’t be static in their approach to life as life is dynamic so that people won’t say they were better yesterday than today.

He took his sermon from Isaiah 54:2-3, a passage from the Bible which encourages expansion and growth, instructing the reader to “enlarge the place of your tent” and “lengthen your cords,” promising future prosperity and inheritance of nations (paraphrased).

“Hindrances to one’s glory and advancement is always perpetuated by the enemy. It can also include lack of true spirituality, over-busyness, impatience with God, pride, and wrong counsel, as well as negative relationships and a lack of belief in God’s promises and until such is prayed out, you won’t make progress in life”

In proverbs 3:19 it states, “By wisdom the LORD founded the earth; by understanding he established the heavens.” We need the wisdom of God to accomplish, succeed, build houses ,lead and overcome life situations. I pray that God will decorate you with wisdom in Jesus name.

“But if anyone of you lacks wisdom, let him ask from God who gives to everyone simply, and does not reproach, and it will be given to him (James 1:5) and in Matthew 7:7 , Jesus teaches, “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you”. I pray that the wisdom you as students and businessmen and women, you will receive in Jesus name.

On this special Sunday and as the Bible said in Exodus 20:8-11: “Remember the Sabbath day by keeping it holy. Six days you shall labor, and do all your work, but the seventh day is a sabbath to the Lord your God. On it you shall not do any work, neither you, nor your son or daughter, nor your male or female servant, nor your animals, nor any foreigner residing in your towns.” This is a glorious day.

You carry a glory you don’t know and it’s of three categories: Everyone of us is divinely anointed. What kind of anointing do you have or that is upon you? Do you carry kinship anointing or of deliverance or anointing of money or position,. mercy or favour all is anointing , but which one do you possess?

There is also a special prayer for first born and it is very crucial, we needs to pray to set their destiny free from the enemy. In all our branches across the globe, we shall be focusing on this as well. Don’t forget your first born , he or she carries anointing from inception and it must not be allowed to run dried.

In the Bible, the firstborn, especially the firstborn son, held a position of prominence and received special rights and privileges, including a double inheritance and the role of family leadership, though this tradition wasn’t always honored. How you handle them will determine how their future will be

You need to upgrade yourself

Your life needs to be upgraded. One may say, should I go back to school to get myself upgraded? Do I need fresh degree, second degree or PHD at this moment to be upgraded? If that is what you need to change your next level, why not? If computer literacy is what you need to transform your life, so be it. Is it hand work, then focus on it squarely. Untill you improve or develop yourself, you can be different or be distinguished.

You are a house wife and you can’t cook well,’ if it requires leaning how to cook well from restaurant, jump at it to secure your home. To keep and please your family, you must improve and upgrade your way of doing things before you lose your home to a stranger.

You must develop yourself physically, mentally, spiritually financial and emotionally otherwise you will face challenges. Don’t be static in your approaches to life as life is dynamic so that people won’t say you were better yesterday than today.

You don’t need to be static, keep moving forward and until you get there don’t stop. In ,.Ecclesiastes 10:10 states: “If the ax is dull and its edge unsharpened, more strength is needed, but skill will bring success.”

lron sharpens lron. You need wisdom and this can be gotten from those ahead of you. Humble yourself and learn from people ahead of you and you will become somebody in life. Develop yourself own skill and will become wise. Move close to the wise and you shall become wise..

The Bible verse that speaks to “taking the path of the wise and becoming wise” is Proverbs 13:20: “Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm.”

Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise”: This suggests that associating with wise individuals can lead to growth and learning but the companion of fools will suffer harm”: This highlights the potential negative consequences of associating with those who are unwise or foolish.

The wise has some secrets behind their successes, untill you move closer, you won’t understand them .

