UNN VC tasks SEDC on collaboration to transform Southeast

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Oguejiofo T. Ujam, has called for collaboration between the South East Development Commission (SEDC) and tertiary institutions in the region to tackle pressing developmental challenges.

Speaking at a special reception hosted by Prince Arthur Eze, Chairman of Oranto Petroleum, Prof. Ujam underscored the importance of partnerships in addressing issues such as erosion, unemployment, and infrastructural deficits.

The event, held at the Oranto International Airport Hotel in Enugu, gathered key stakeholders, including Enugu State Governor Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, members of the National and State Assembly, and traditional and religious leaders.

Prof. Ujam commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing the SEDC, describing it as a significant step towards fulfilling the long-overdue promise of Reconstruction in the Southeast.

He highlighted the region’s critical challenges, including approximately 2,500 active erosion sites, a 28% unemployment and underemployment rate, and a severe infrastructure gap. He noted that the World Bank estimates Nigeria would need to invest $10 billion annually for 30 years to address these issues.

The UNN Vice-Chancellor urged the SEDC Governing Board, led by Dr. Emeka Wogu, to align its programmes with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for sustainable development. He affirmed that universities in the Southeast, including UNN, are prepared to partner with the SEDC to modernise facilities such as classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and staff housing. Prof. Ujam also stressed the need for enhanced ICT infrastructure to support e-learning, research, and administration, particularly in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Acknowledging the rising insecurity in the region, partly driven by separatist agitations, he called for collective efforts to address the socio-economic decline caused by political dissonance, social instability, and ecological degradation. He expressed confidence that collaboration between the SEDC and tertiary institutions could provide a vital pathway for rapid development in the Southeast.

Prof. Ujam commended Prince Arthur Eze for organising the reception, seeing it as a valuable platform for stakeholders to engage with the SEDC and influence its policies. He urged the SEDC Governing Board to meet the high expectations of the region’s citizens by fulfilling its mandate to address the developmental void left by the civil war.

He stated, “The UNN and other tertiary institutions in the Southeast are eager to partner with the SEDC. As members of the ivory tower, our doors are open for supportive ideas and collaborative ventures to advance the delivery of their ambitious mandate, aimed at achieving rapid development in the Southeast.

“Given the magnitude of the region’s development issues, the World Bank calculated that Nigeria would need to spend $10 billion a year for the next 30 years to address the infrastructure gap in the Southeast.

“By swiftly signing into law the Act establishing the SEDC and constituting the Governing Board, President Tinubu has accomplished what Napoleon Bonaparte could not. The SEDC stands as a testament to President Tinubu’s concern and understanding of the challenges faced by Southeastern Nigerians.

“The potential for experiential learning is immense if this collaboration succeeds in delivering improved classrooms, libraries, laboratories, transportation systems, sustainable energy sources, student hostels, and staff housing.

“The university library needs to be updated with contemporary resources, such as digital databases, online journals, and e-book subscriptions. To facilitate e-learning, research, and administration, institutions must enhance their ICT infrastructure, especially in light of the evolving knowledge economy driven by AI.

“The success of this initiative would serve as a fitting tribute to President Tinubu for establishing the SEDC.

“For the SEDC to fulfil its ambitious objectives, it is essential that stakeholders in Southeastern Nigeria have the platform and opportunity to actively engage, contribute, and support the Commission in shaping its policies and initiatives.”