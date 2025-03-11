UK, Nigeria boost cross-border creative collaboration

… Launch Creative Industries Technical Working Group

By Nkiruka Nnorom

In a major stride toward fostering innovation and collaboration, the UK and Nigeria government have officially launched the Creative Industries Technical Working Group, marking a pivotal development in the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment partnership (ETIP).

This partnership aims to deepen bilateral ties and create a robust framework for growth within the creative sectors of both nations.

A statement from the office of the British Deputy High Commission, Nigeria, signed by Ndidiamaka Eze, Senior Press & Public Affairs Officer/Communications Lead, Prosperity and Economic Development explained that the launch of the Working Group and a match-making event for UK-Nigeria creative industries leaders, represents a milestone in the UK-Nigeria relationship, designed to boost innovation, cross-border creative collaborations, and drive sustainable economic growth and development.

She stated that both events which took place today in London, provided a dynamic platform to explore new opportunities and form commercial alliances within key creative sub-sectors such as film and TV, music, fashion & design, architecture, advertising, and gaming.

According to her, a Terms of Reference and joint workplan for 2025 were also agreed upon to guide the Group’s focus and efforts.

“By prioritising collaboration and cultural exchange, the initiative is poised to foster long-term growth, enhance job creation, and unlock new pathways for creativity and innovation in both countries,” Eze said.

Speaking on the significance of the launch, Florence Eshalomi MP, the UK’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria and Co-Chair of the UK-NG Creatives Technical Working Group, said: “Today marks a significant moment as we launch the UK-Nigeria Creatives Working Group. Our nations share a rich cultural bond and a deep belief in the transformative power of creativity, through music, film, fashion, and arts.

“This initiative, rooted in our landmark Enhanced Trade & Investment Partnerships (ETIP), will drive stronger trade ties, foster deeper collaboration, and unlock the full potential of our creative industries. By enhancing market access and investing in skills, we are opening doors to new opportunities that will create jobs and boost economic growth in the UK and in Nigeria.”

Emphasising the need for deeper creative and cultural ties, Mr. Obi Asika, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture and Co-Chair of the UK-NG Creatives Technical Working Group in Nigeria, said: “Nigeria’s creative economy is a global force, driven by our storytellers, musicians, designers, and digital innovators. From Nollywood to Afrobeats, fashion to gaming, our industries are reshaping global culture and commerce. However, to unlock the full potential of this sector, we need strategic investment and support not just in talent, but in the institutions and infrastructure that will sustain long-term growth.”

Representing Mr., Asika from the Nigerian side, Prince Baba Agba, Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Creativity, underscored the importance of leveraging UK expertise for impactful collaborations, saying: “The UK’s creative industries stand as a global benchmark for institutional excellence, market distribution, and innovation. We are eager to tap into your expertise for meaningful partnerships. This Working Group isn’t just about discussions, it’s about taking concrete actions that will yield tangible outcomes for creators, businesses, and industry stakeholders on both sides.”

Also speaking on behalf of the music industry, Adedayo Ayoade, Product Lead at Gbedu Labs, said: “The future of Nigeria’s music industry lies in live experiences, innovation, and global collaborations. The launch of the Creative Industries Technical Working Group, under the ETIP framework, represents a significant first step towards bridging cultures and amplifying the voices of the next generation.”

The launch of the Working Group and match-making event which took the form of a series of in person dialogues attended by officials from the UK and Nigerian governments as well as creatives and served as an institutional framework for deliberations and actions.