UK extends seasonal work visa for 5 years to address labour shortage

The UK government has confirmed a five-year extension of its Seasonal Worker Visa Scheme, allowing farmers and food producers to continue hiring foreign workers on short-term contracts.

Initially set to conclude in 2021, the scheme was previously extended at the request of the National Farmers Union (NFU) until 2024.

Under the revised framework, seasonal workers can stay in the UK for up to six months, according to Travelobiz.

In 2025, the UK government will allocate 45,000 visas for seasonal employment.

Of these, 43,000 visas will be designated for horticulture roles such as fruit and vegetable picking, while 2,000 visas will be reserved for poultry processing and related tasks, available between October 2nd and December 31st.

Only workers employed by approved scheme operators will be eligible.

Eligibility Criteria for UK Seasonal Worker Visa

To qualify for the Seasonal Worker Visa, applicants must meet specific requirements, including:

Securing a job offer through an approved scheme operator.

Being at least 18 years old.

Providing proof of at least £1,270 in savings to support themselves upon arrival.

Additionally, visa holders are not permitted to bring dependents to the UK.

Application Process

The application process remains straightforward. Prospective workers must first secure employment through an approved recruitment agency. Once hired, they will receive a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), a mandatory requirement for the visa application.

Applicants must then submit their visa application online, pay a fee of £264, and attend a biometrics appointment. Processing times generally take about three weeks.

Despite the extension, concerns persist regarding the exploitation and rights of seasonal workers. Reports indicate that many workers are tied to specific employers, limiting their ability to leave unsafe or abusive workplaces.

Kate Roberts, Head of Policy at Focus on Labour Exploitation (FLEX), highlighted these concerns: “Seasonal Worker Visa holders currently have no realistic way to challenge poor working conditions, wage theft, or sexual harassment in the workplace.”

While the Seasonal Worker Visa presents an opportunity for temporary employment in the UK, workers should remain aware of their rights and responsibilities. The visa is valid for six months, and holders can only work for the scheme operator that sponsors them.

Applicants are advised to seek employment through reputable scheme operators to ensure fair treatment and adherence to labor regulations.

