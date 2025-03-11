Udom Emmanuel: Don’t Interfere with EFCC’s investigation, APC warns Gov Eno

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – ALL Progressives Congress (APC) have accused Governor Umo Eno of interfering with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) investigation into corruption allegations against immediate past Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel.

After keeping mum for weeks on the corruption allegations against his predecessor, Governor Umo had broken his silence past Saturday, describing Udom as having served Akwa Ibom meritoriously and the figures of N700M and other state funds he allegedly unaccounted for imaginary and that the “media trial must stop”.

Reacting to Eno’s defense of Udom, Otuekong Iniobong John, Director General, APC Media Network, Akwa Ibom stated, “The governor’s statement appears to be hasty and preemptive, especially considering that the matter is currently under investigation by the EFCC.

“The responsibility of declaring the former Governor innocent rests solely with the EFCC, following thorough and impartial completion of its investigation. Making such declarations prematurely undermines the integrity of the investigative process.

“We encourage Governor Eno to shift his focus toward fulfilling his mandate of good governance for the people of our state. It is vital for him to allow EFCC the space necessary to conduct its work without interference or premature assertions of innocence.

“By doing so, he will demonstrate a commitment to transparency and accountability, values that are essential to restoring public trust in governance. It is not the Governor’s (Eno) role to act as protector of individuals who may have been implicated in wrongdoing, irrespective of their past or present relations.

“Rather, he should be prepared to hold individuals accountable when warranted and ensure the interests of the citizens are prioritized. It is imperative that he leads with integrity and prepares to render full account of his stewardship when the time comes.

“The allegations surrounding Mr. Udom Emmanuel, whether substantiated or not, deserve full scrutiny of the appropriate authorities. The citizens of our state deserve clarity and justice on this matter -elements that can be jeopardized by premature judgments.

“Moving forward, we urge Governor Eno to uphold the values of transparency and allow the EFCC to carry out its crucial work without prejudice. Only through such actions can he reaffirm his commitment to the governance of our state and the welfare of its citizens.”