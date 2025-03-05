Two persons dead, 14 rescued from Lagos building collapse

By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck on Tuesday after a two-storey building with a penthouse under construction collapsed on Oriwu Street in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Two persons were confirmed dead while 14 others were rescued from the debris. They were all labourers working at the site.

The cause of the collapse could not be immediately ascertained.

But reports say the building caved in around 4 pm.

The two bodies were recovered at about 7.45 pm.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hudenyin, who confirmed the incident, said operatives of the command were immediately mobilised to the scene.

He said, “ Two persons died. A total of fourteen persons have so far been rescued and taken to Lagos Island General Hospital for treatment. Operatives of the Command remain on ground to provide security for the ongoing rescue operation.”