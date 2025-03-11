Two arrested for allegedly kidnapping online vendor in Lagos

Benjamin Hundeyin

The Police Command in Lagos State has detained two suspects, for allegedly kidnapping an online vendor who came to deliver product in the Iyana-Ishashi area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquaters, in Ikeja on Monday.

He said that the victim was kidnapped while attempting to make a delivery.

“The victim received a request for a product and proceeded to the customer’s house.

“Upon arrival, the door was opened, and she was forcibly dragged inside by a man and a woman.

“They stripped her, beat her up and took her nude pictures,” the spokesperson said.

Hundeyin said that the suspects demanded a ransom of N2 million, threatening to leak the images, if she failed to comply.

He said that the victim managed to pay N300,000 on the spot, before she was allowed to go.

“They threatened to release the pictures, if she did not pay the balance as promised,” Hundeyin said.

He said that the victim reported the case, leading to the apprehension of the suspects.

“The suspects were tracked and apprehended. They are currently in police custody as investigations continue,” the image maker said. (NAN)