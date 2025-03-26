Tuberculosis: Reps to take bold legislative action, increase funding – Abbas

Abbas

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has assured that the House will take bold legislative steps to strengthen Nigeria’s response to tuberculosis (TB) control, including increased funding to combat the disease.

Speaking through his representative, Hon. Ibrahim Halims, at the Re-Launch of the Nigeria Parliamentary TB Caucus on Wednesday at the National Assembly, Abbas described TB as a longstanding but often overlooked health crisis, emphasizing the need for urgent interventions to curb its devastating impact.

“Most of us first heard about TB in childhood, and after a while, it seemed forgotten, yet it remains one of the deadliest diseases affecting humanity today,” Abbas noted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) ranks Nigeria as the seventh-highest TB-burdened country globally and second in Africa, with 361,000 new cases recorded in 2023—a 26% increase from the previous year.

According to WHO: 9% of these cases involved children and 63,000 people living with HIV were co-infected with TB

Despite Nigeria’s past efforts, including the establishment of the National TB and Leprosy Control Programme in 1989 and alignment with WHO’s global TB elimination strategies, the disease continues to spread.

Abbas stressed the urgent need for stronger awareness campaigns, improved healthcare infrastructure, and legislative reforms to bridge the treatment gap.

He reaffirmed the 10th House of Representatives’ commitment to prioritizing health reforms, highlighting key initiatives: Increased the national health budget in line with the Abuja Declaration, which recommends allocating at least 15% of the national budget to healthcare. Proposed amendments to the National Health Act to increase Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) funding from 1% to 2% of the Consolidated Revenue Fund, strengthening TB treatment and healthcare infrastructure. Expanded access to primary healthcare in rural and underserved areas. Pushed for a universal health insurance system to make healthcare more affordable. Encouraged research into tropical diseases, traditional medicine, vaccine development, and innovative TB treatment methods.

He urged lawmakers to actively support the TB caucus, assuring full legislative backing to ensure Nigeria meets the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 target to end TB.

“This caucus marks a new beginning in our efforts to match words with action. I urge all members to give their best and push for the necessary legislative steps to rid our country of this disease,” Abbas added.

Chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy, and Malaria Control, Rt. Hon. Amobi Ogah, echoed the Speaker’s commitment, vowing that Parliament will: Push for increased funding to combat TB, Enact laws to protect patients’ rights, and Strengthen Nigeria’s TB response through policy and legislative interventions

“Our role in providing legislative support to the TB response in Nigeria is critical. We must leverage our positions to fight this scourge,” Ogah emphasized.

He revealed that nearly 70% of Global Fund-supported countries are facing budget shortfalls for TB response, with 10 nations alone facing a $600 million deficit in 2025.

“Nigeria must increase domestic resource mobilization, especially since most African countries, including Nigeria, have yet to meet the Abuja Declaration target of 15% national budget allocation to health,” Ogah added.

To prevent funding gaps from crippling Nigeria’s fight against TB, Ogah urged greater financial commitments from the government and pledged that the caucus would work toward: Protecting TB patients from stigma and discrimination, Ensuring equitable access to healthcare and Advocating for sustained investment in TB eradication efforts.

Ogah praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for committing over ₦700 billion to Nigeria’s health system, including TB interventions. He also commended First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her ₦1 billion donation to TB eradication efforts.

He stressed the need for accountability, ensuring that government commitments translate into real impact for TB patients.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to the global goal of ending TB by 2030, Ogah urged his colleagues to step up their efforts, echoing the World TB Day 2025 theme: “Yes, We Can End TB – Commit, Invest, Deliver.”

The TB Parliamentary Caucus, spearheaded by the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy, and Malaria Control, aims to: Mobilize resources, Influence policy decisions and Ensure greater accountability in TB eradication efforts.

With stronger legislative action and increased funding, Nigeria moves closer to achieving its goal of ending TB by 2030.