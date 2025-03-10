Troops rescue 75 hostages from terrorist hideout in Sambisa

Nigerian troops

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Theatre Command, North East, Operation Hadin Kai, on Monday, disclosed that troops combating terrorism have rescued 75 civilians from Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

General Officer Commanding 7 Division Major General Waidi Shuaibu, represented by the Deputy Theatre Commander, Brigadier General A.L. Akpodu, said the hostages were rescued during a clearance operation carried out by the 21 Special Armoured Brigade and the 199 Special Forces Battalion under Operation Desert Sanity IV in Sambisa Forest.

Speaking during their handover of the rescued victims to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri, Major General Shaibu said the rescued individuals comprised seven adult males, 34 women, and 34 children.

The GOC said, “As part of our ongoing clearance efforts, troops of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade and the 199 Special Forces Battalion under Operation Desert Sanity IV recently conducted successful offensive operations in Sambisa Forest.

“Key terrorist enclaves in Ukuba, Ujimla, Sabil Huda, Garin, Fajula, and Gobara were cleared, leading to the rescue of 75 civilians, including seven adult males, 34 women, and 34 children.”

He added that military forces had destroyed facilities belonging to the insurgents in the forest.

“The operation significantly degraded enemy capabilities by neutralising insurgents and destroying command and logistics bases, makeshift shelters, weapon caches, and materials used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” he added.

He further noted that the rescued individuals had received medical and psychological support and were now set to be handed over to the Borno State Government.

Receiving the victims on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Zuwaira Gambo, commended the troops for their bravery in the fight against insurgency.

“We are taking them to our centre, where we will provide them with livelihood support, counselling services, mental health and psychosocial support, skills training for the women, and educational services, among others, before reintegrating them into society,” she said.