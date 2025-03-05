Trading in the dark: Why Nigerian business women struggle to go digital

FILE IMAGE

•Experts finger digital illiteracy, high cost of digital tools, cultural barriers

By Juliet Umeh

Despite the rapid growth of Nigeria’s digital economy, a significant number of women-led businesses remain locked out of online opportunities.

While e-commerce platforms like Jumia, Konga, and Jiji are stepping in to bridge the gap, the persistent digital divide continues to stifle the growth of female entrepreneurs.

According to a 2024 report by Genderpedia, 60 percent of informal businesses in Nigeria are owned and run by women. However, most of these businesses remain offline, limiting their expansion potential.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, and PwC shows that Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, in Nigeria contribute approximately 48 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP. SMEs also account for around 96 percent of businesses and 84 percent of employment within the nation.

Despite this, experts note that women-led businesses make up only 33 percent of SMEs, highlighting a significant gender gap in business growth.

This challenge has prompted e-commerce platforms like Jiji Nigeria, in partnership with the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria, ASBON, to launch the “Biz Queens Run the World on Jiji” campaign.

The initiative aims to empower women-led businesses with digital tools to scale their ventures. However, beyond the promotional fanfare, the question remains: Why are so many women in Nigeria still struggling to take their businesses online?

Barriers keeping women offline

Several challenges continue to hinder women’s full participation in the digital economy, including:

*Digital illiteracy and limited tech exposure: Many female entrepreneurs, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, lack basic digital skills needed to leverage online platforms. Without proper training, accessing and maximizing e-commerce platforms like Jiji becomes a challenge.

*High cost of digital tools and internet access: The financial burden of purchasing smartphones, laptops, and data subscriptions discourages many women from fully integrating their businesses online. With Nigeria’s high inflation rates and rising cost of living, investing in digital tools often takes a backseat.

*Trust issues and fear of online fraud: Concerns over fraud, cybercrime, and unreliable online transactions make many women hesitant to embrace e-commerce. Without strong digital security measures and awareness, fear of scams keeps many female entrepreneurs confined to traditional offline sales methods.

*Social and cultural barriers: Gender roles and societal expectations also play a role in keeping women away from the digital marketplace. Many women are expected to balance household responsibilities with business, leaving little time to learn and adapt to online commerce.

Jiji and ASBON’s campaign aims to support over 50 women entrepreneurs by providing them with essential digital business tools, including laptops, smartphones, and free business boosts on Jiji.

To participate, female entrepreneurs must register on Jiji, post at least one advertisement, and complete their business details.

While this initiative provides a stepping stone, it does not fully address the systemic issues preventing women from embracing digital commerce. Access to tools alone is not enough-training, mentorship, and policy-driven support are also critical to ensuring long-term success for women-led businesses.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Femi Egbesola, National President of ASBON, emphasized the importance of digital transformation:

“This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the incredible role of digital transformation in empowering women entrepreneurs. Initiatives like Jiji Nigeria’s are pivotal in helping women-led SMEs thrive in today’s digital economy.”

Similarly, Majolie Obaje, Jiji’s Regional Head of PR & Marketing, noted: “We believe that when women thrive in business, the economy thrives. This campaign is about giving women the confidence and tools to succeed in the digital marketplace.”

Beyond one-time giveaways

Experts argue that lasting change requires more than one-time giveaways or promotional campaigns.

Comprehensive digital training programs: Women need structured training on how to effectively sell online, manage e-commerce platforms, and use digital marketing tools.

Affordable internet and tech access: The government and private sector must collaborate to make internet access and smart devices more affordable for female entrepreneurs.

Stronger cybersecurity awareness and support: Addressing trust issues through fraud prevention education and secure online payment systems will encourage more women to embrace digital commerce.

While initiatives like “Biz Queens Run the World on Jiji” offer a promising start, bridging the digital gender gap in Nigeria requires sustained effort, strategic policy intervention, and a commitment to empowering women with the skills, tools, and confidence to thrive in the digital economy.