Top 5 highest-paying countries for skilled workers

This article explores the top five highest-paying countries for skilled workers in 2024 with the published data on average salaries and discussed projections for 2025

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The battle for survival in Nigeria is real and tough and it is a common trend for Nigerians to seek ‘greener pastures’ in technologically advanced and developed countries.

According to research, the highest-paying countries for skilled workers offers robust visa programs, attractive job markets, and promising futures. Due to the high demand for skilled workers in these countries, the salaries are also very attractive and rewarding, making them very attractive for these skilled and experienced workers to thrive.

As these countries continue to evolve, they are expected to offer even more opportunities for skilled workers in high-demand sectors such as AI, Blockchain development, and sustainable development, with new positions emerging to meet the challenges of the future.

This article explores the top five highest-paying countries for skilled workers in 2024 with the published data on average salaries and discussed projections for 2025, per DAAD Scholarship.

Countries with highest salaries for skilled workers

5. Canada – $65,200 Average Salary

Canada ranks fifth with an average salary of $65,200. The skilled work visa program in Canada is the country’s Global Talent Stream (GTS) under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. This program offers expedited work visa processing for skilled workers. In Canada, there is a high demand for healthcare professionals, IT specialists, skilled tradespeople, and early childhood educators.

Furthermore, by 2025, the country is expected to see a rise in demand for green energy technicians, AI engineers, and telemedicine professionals, as the country prioritizes sustainability and digital health initiatives.

4. Norway – $68,700 average salary

Norway offers an average salary of $68,700 and has become an attractive destination for skilled workers, particularly in engineering (Oil and Gas, Renewable energy), healthcare, and IT.

The country’s skilled work visa program, the Residence Permit for Skilled Workers, enables professionals to fill positions in sectors such as Engineering, Oil and Gas, Renewable energy, Health care, and IT.

In Norway, the projections for 2025 include an increased demand for electric vehicle infrastructure planners, smart city architects, and AI-powered automation specialists. The country’s commitment to sustainability and renewable energy continues to create a steady demand for Engineers and green technology professionals.

3. United States – $74,700 average salary

The United States of America remains a top choice for skilled workers, offering an average salary of $74,700 and the popular visa options for professionals include the H-1B skilled work visa program.

The U.S. continues to emerge as a top choice because of its innovation and technology, attracting global talent to Silicon Valley and beyond. While the H-1B visa is competitive, alternative pathways like the O-1 Visa for extraordinary abilities ensure access for top-tier professionals.

The skilled shortage occupations were there is a high demand for work include software developers, IT specialists, healthcare professionals, and skilled tradespeople (welders and electricians).

In 2025, it is projected there will likely be an increased need for AI engineers, robotics specialists, and data analysts as the U.S. invests in emerging technologies.



2. Luxembourg – $78,800 average salary

Luxembourg is renowned for its significance in finance and technology. The nation ranks second with an average salary of $78,800.

The country’s EU Blue Card program and Third-Country National Work Permit offer pathways for highly skilled professionals in various fields, such as financial analysts, IT specialists, engineers, and healthcare workers. The EU Blue card also simplifies the hiring of highly skilled professionals, and its competitive salaries make Luxembourg an attractive option for international talents.

It is projected that in 2025 Luxembourg would expand its skill shortage list, adding demands in fintech, renewable energy technology, and blockchain development.

1. Switzerland – $87,500 average salary

Switzerland remains the top destination for skilled workers in 2024, with an average salary of $87,500. The country offers several work permit options for skilled workers, including the L permit and B permits.

In the new year 2025, Switzerland is expected to see an increased demand for sustainability consultants, AI specialists, and green energy engineers as it advances its environmental initiatives.

Vanguard News