Tinubu promises more hard work for peace, stability  

From left: Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and Deputy Senate President, Jubril Barau during the Jumat prayer to mark President Tinubu’s 73rd birthday at the National Mosque Abuja on Friday (NAN).

President Bola Tinubu says he will continue to work hard and pray for the peace and stability of the nation.

The president said this during an interview with Reporters after the special Juma’ah prayer session for the nation and commemoration of his birthday at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The president, who thanked God for the grace of seeing his 73rd birthday on March 29, said the safety and welfare of the citizens remained uppermost in his mind and prayer list.

“I feel good. I feel happy. I thank the Almighty Allah, who has protected us and continues to answer our prayers.

“We also thank Allah for accepting our worship; that is key and very important to us.

“We have prayed for our country. We prayed for the stability and peace of the nation.

“We prayed that Almighty Allah will safeguard our people and all citizens,” the president added.

Tinubu said his watchword remained “hard work and hard prayers.

“The word for all of us is hard work. You work harder, and you pray harder.

“That’s the inspiration I got from today’s sermon. We thank God almighty that at this stage, we are still in it and working.”

Dr Abdulkadir Solagberu, the Malami Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate, and other clerics led the special prayers for the nation and the president.

Solagberu assured Tinubu of continued prayers for his good health, strength and wisdom to steer the nation’s affairs to more greatness.

He stated that prayers for the nation’s peace and stability would herald the citizens’ development and well-being.

Prof. Muhammad Adam, the Imam of the National Mosque, thanked the president and his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for catering to the poor and needy during Ramadan.

Adam urged the Muslims to continue their prayers for the president, the nation, and goodwill toward the poor after Ramadan.

“Mr president, Allah is with you, and you will succeed,” he added.

The Friday congregational prayer was attended by Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice President and Sen. Barau Jibrin, the Deputy Senate President.

Other attendees were: Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, Ministers, Service Chiefs, and some members of the president’s family. (NAN)